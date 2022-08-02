ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

BioBased Tiles: Bacteria Used to Grow Strong and Sustainable Cement Alternative

By Stephanie Rogers
dornob.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dornob.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This off-grid sustainable toilet aimed at rural areas ‘flushes’ with the help of sand + a conveyor belt

In a world, where sanitation is considered a luxury and not a basic necessity, and 500 million people are still defecating in the open, this off-grid toiled called Sandi, designed by Brunel University graduate Archie Read, is a complete blessing. This sustainable toilet solution is aimed at rural areas where basic amenities like water and electricity may be unavailable. The idea for Sandi hit Read when he was working for a toilet company called LooWatt. LooWatt’s unique toilet system collects waste in a biodegradable polymer film, which although an innovative product, is still meant for urban cities. Although Sandi is still a concept, if transformed into a feasible reality, it could provide inhabitants of such locations with a solution that is not only sustainable but also safe and dignified. “If you have a nice complex electrical component, and you’re in a village that’s 50 miles away from any technician who can fix it, you can’t expect them to travel 50 miles there and 50 miles back to fix one toilet,” says Read. “It has to be in a situation that’s fixable by 90% of people themselves.”
Futurity

Shrimp shell nanoparticles make cement much, much stronger

Adding shrimp shell nanoparticles makes cement paste significantly stronger, researchers report. It could reduce seafood waste and lower carbon emissions from concrete production. For a new study in the journal Cement and Concrete Composites, researchers created nanocrystals and nanofibers of chitin, the second most abundant biopolymer in nature, from waste...
SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

Eco-sustainable pods can be a workspace in the middle of nature

Having an enclosed space in the middle of a forest may be a dream come true for some people. I wouldn’t want to live there of course but it would be a good place to get away every once in a while and breathe in nature, literally. And if the said space is eco-sustainable and made from sustainable materials, that is definitely a plus, or rather a requirement. If you could bring said space outside of the forest to the concrete jungle, then that would be an ideal product.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sourcing Journal

Citizens of Humanity Group Expands Use of Recycled Leather, Sustainable Trims

Click here to read the full article. Citizens of Humanity Group’s exclusive spring collection for Net-a-Porter’s sustainability platform, Net Sustain, was one of the rewards of its multi-prong strategy to control quality while minimizing waste. Described as the group’s most sustainable collection to date, the assortment of Citizens of Humanity (COH), Agolde and Goldsign styles were made with 100 percent organic cotton and recycled fabrics. In joining forces with Net-a-Porter, the group said it approached the process as an opportunity to push the boundaries of innovation even further. “This included seeking out and experimenting with new ecological approaches, and rethinking the traditional...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Infrastructure#Tiles#Stonecycling#Biobased
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals

Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply

Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
POLITICS
electrek.co

Check out this massive Swiss ‘water battery’ that can power up to 900k homes

The 900 megawatt (MW) Nant de France pumped storage power plant in Valais, Switzerland, came online in July after 14 years of challenging construction and testing. The gigantic “water battery” is capable of storing enough hydroelectric energy to power as many as 900,000 homes. Gigantic Swiss ‘water battery’...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy