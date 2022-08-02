BioBased Tiles: Bacteria Used to Grow Strong and Sustainable Cement Alternative

dornob.com
Related
yankodesign.com
This off-grid sustainable toilet aimed at rural areas ‘flushes’ with the help of sand + a conveyor belt
In a world, where sanitation is considered a luxury and not a basic necessity, and 500 million people are still defecating in the open, this off-grid toiled called Sandi, designed by Brunel University graduate Archie Read, is a complete blessing. This sustainable toilet solution is aimed at rural areas where basic amenities like water and electricity may be unavailable. The idea for Sandi hit Read when he was working for a toilet company called LooWatt. LooWatt’s unique toilet system collects waste in a biodegradable polymer film, which although an innovative product, is still meant for urban cities. Although Sandi is still a concept, if transformed into a feasible reality, it could provide inhabitants of such locations with a solution that is not only sustainable but also safe and dignified. “If you have a nice complex electrical component, and you’re in a village that’s 50 miles away from any technician who can fix it, you can’t expect them to travel 50 miles there and 50 miles back to fix one toilet,” says Read. “It has to be in a situation that’s fixable by 90% of people themselves.”
Futurity
Shrimp shell nanoparticles make cement much, much stronger
Adding shrimp shell nanoparticles makes cement paste significantly stronger, researchers report. It could reduce seafood waste and lower carbon emissions from concrete production. For a new study in the journal Cement and Concrete Composites, researchers created nanocrystals and nanofibers of chitin, the second most abundant biopolymer in nature, from waste...
The world’s first turbine with recyclable blades is now operational
Conventional wind turbine blades end up in landfills after their time is up. Siemens Gamesa's technology can put turbine components back into the circular economy. The company plans to manufacture all turbine blades using this technology by 2040. The world's first wind turbine with a fully recyclable blade has been...
yankodesign.com
Eco-sustainable pods can be a workspace in the middle of nature
Having an enclosed space in the middle of a forest may be a dream come true for some people. I wouldn’t want to live there of course but it would be a good place to get away every once in a while and breathe in nature, literally. And if the said space is eco-sustainable and made from sustainable materials, that is definitely a plus, or rather a requirement. If you could bring said space outside of the forest to the concrete jungle, then that would be an ideal product.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citizens of Humanity Group Expands Use of Recycled Leather, Sustainable Trims
Click here to read the full article. Citizens of Humanity Group’s exclusive spring collection for Net-a-Porter’s sustainability platform, Net Sustain, was one of the rewards of its multi-prong strategy to control quality while minimizing waste. Described as the group’s most sustainable collection to date, the assortment of Citizens of Humanity (COH), Agolde and Goldsign styles were made with 100 percent organic cotton and recycled fabrics. In joining forces with Net-a-Porter, the group said it approached the process as an opportunity to push the boundaries of innovation even further. “This included seeking out and experimenting with new ecological approaches, and rethinking the traditional...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Mysterious Sinkhole Appears, Continues to Grow in Size in Chile; Investigation Underway
A mysterious sinkhole opened up in the Atacama region of Chile earlier this week. Recent reports suggest the massive hole continues to expand in size from at least 25 meters in diameter as of Wednesday, August 3. The sinkhole is located in a commune near Mina Alcaparros of Minera Candelaria (Candelaria mine) in the region.
Benzinga
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steel Wheels on Tractors Help the Amish and Mennonites Avoid Temptation
Getty ImagesIn communities where automobiles are forbidden, farm equipment must not be used as a substitute for a car.
The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects
We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Identity of mystery fossils found in Chinese cave revealed by DNA analysis
A mystery surrounding human fossils found in a cave in China has been solved by DNA sequencing, according to a new study.
freightwaves.com
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
electrek.co
Check out this massive Swiss ‘water battery’ that can power up to 900k homes
The 900 megawatt (MW) Nant de France pumped storage power plant in Valais, Switzerland, came online in July after 14 years of challenging construction and testing. The gigantic “water battery” is capable of storing enough hydroelectric energy to power as many as 900,000 homes. Gigantic Swiss ‘water battery’...
Comments / 0