Gas prices drop as supply rises, due to San Diegans driving less and buying electric cars

www.cbs8.com
Study Finds Drivers Changing Habits to Combat High Gas Prices
Nearly two-thirds of U.S. drivers have adjusted their driving habits since March to combat soaring gas prices, according to a recent survey from the American Automobile Association (AAA). Those surveyed reported driving less, combining errands and reducing shopping or dining out. Eighty-eight percent of respondents reported driving less. Many also...
money.com
Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge
Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
Gas Station Slashes Prices to Below $1 Per Gallon
The Express Lane 76 gas station in Forest, Virginia, offered a surprisingly low price for two hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Gas prices are still tanking — and are on track to fall below $4 per gallon by mid-August
About 55,000 US stations are already selling gas for less than $4 per gallon, and that sum is set to climb in the weeks ahead, according to GasBuddy.
Here's why gas prices are sinking
Prices at the pump continue to sink, providing relief to inflation-weary consumers and an economy mired in a slowdown.The national average for regular gasoline dropped three cents to $4.16 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. That marks the 50th consecutive day of falling prices.Even in California, the average has now gone down to $5.564 per gallon.Gas prices have tumbled by 86 cents since hitting a record average high of $5.02 on June 14. Over the past month alone the national average is down by 65 cents.Nineteen states have average gas prices below $4, including Ohio, Iowa and Wisconsin, according to AAA.The...
morningbrew.com
US gas prices fall for 50 straight days
Sorry you didn’t win the Mega Millions—but, hey, at least you’re paying a lot less for gas. The national average gas price has fallen for 50 straight days after another drop on Wednesday to $4.16 a gallon, per AAA. It’s down a full 86 cents, or 17%, from the record high of $5.02 hit on June 14. President Biden tweeted that more than half of gas stations in the US are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon.
International Business Times
US Economy: Gas Prices Dip To $4 Per Gallon Average After Record Highs In June
Gasoline prices in the U.S. have fallen for seven-straight weeks and have dipped to an average price of almost $4 a gallon. Due to a spike in the price of crude oil, gas prices reached record highs in mid-June. The national average price of gas hit $4.163 per gallon on...
Gas Prices Are Dropping After a Summer of Sticker Shock at the Pump. Here's What You Need to Know.
Planning that dream trip has been complicated, but things are looking up.
