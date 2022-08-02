Gas prices drop as supply rises, due to San Diegans driving less and buying electric cars

Prices at the pump continue to sink, providing relief to inflation-weary consumers and an economy mired in a slowdown.The national average for regular gasoline dropped three cents to $4.16 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. That marks the 50th consecutive day of falling prices.Even in California, the average has now gone down to $5.564 per gallon.Gas prices have tumbled by 86 cents since hitting a record average high of $5.02 on June 14. Over the past month alone the national average is down by 65 cents.Nineteen states have average gas prices below $4, including Ohio, Iowa and Wisconsin, according to AAA.The...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO