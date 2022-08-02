Riverview man dies after motorcycles crash into light pole, troopers say

Read on www.wtsp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
2 teens killed after 17-year-old driver crashes into pole in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department said two teens were killed and another injured in a crash early Saturday morning.
2 teens dead, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teens died and one was critically injured after an SUV hit a pole just after midnight on Saturday in St. Petersburg, police said. A 17-year-old driving a black 2013 Buick Rendezvous was going east on 11th Avenue South when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a power pole, police said in an update; the incident happened near the intersection between 11th Avenue South and 43rd Street South.
2 hospitalized after car hits FDOT truck on I-75, FHP says
Two men were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle wreck on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Crash severs power pole, knocks down power lines on Dunedin Causeway
DUNEDIN, Fla — A vehicle struck and severed a power pole early Saturday morning on Dunedin Causeway, causing significant traffic delays as crews fix downed power lines, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. and assisted a woman who had non-life...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FHP: 20-year-old man dies in Lakewood Ranch crash involving 2 cars, 1 motorcycle
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man riding on a motorcycle died in a crash involving two other cars in Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The motorcyclist was driving north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard when he passed slower traffic on the bike...
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said. The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital...
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson motorcyclist dies in Palm Harbor crash
A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.
2 children and 1 adult taken to hospital after St. Petersburg garage fire
Three people were hospitalized, one critically, and taken to the hospital after a garage fire in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
iontb.com
Man crossing US-19 in a wheelchair struck and killed in crash
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol continue to investigate a fatality crash in Holiday. The crash occurred a approximately 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the intersection of Flora Ave and US-19. According to Troopers, a 41 year-ld Clearwater woman was operating a Dodge Durango southbound on US-19,...
Memorial service planned for fallen Lake Wales K-9 Officer Max
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The police department and community in Lake Wales are getting ready to say a final goodbye to a fallen K-9 that was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 3. Lake Wales Police Department, law enforcement families and the community is invited to attend the memorial service for K-9 Officer Max at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at HighPoint Church on North Scenic Highway. Seating for the service will begin at 9:30 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead in mobile home fire in Bayonet Point
BAYONET POINT, Fla. — One person is dead after an early morning fire at a mobile home in Bayonet Point. Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to Clermont Street near Clarita Drive. Firefighters say they arrived to find a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames....
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen after rollover crash
Commuters planning to take the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday evening can expect delays as fire rescue crews work to clear a rollover crash just past SR60.
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by 2 cars on US-19, troopers say
HOLIDAY, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by two cars Tuesday night as he was crossing the street in a wheelchair, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:24 p.m. on U.S. 19 just north of Flora Avenue in Holiday, troopers said. The...
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by SUV, Tesla in Pasco County, troopers say
A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by two cars on Tuesday night in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
1 dead in Pasco County mobile home fire
A person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Pasco County Friday morning.
Holiday Man In Wheelchair Struck By Two Vehicles And Killed On US-19
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Holiday man was struck and killed by two vehicles on US-19 Tuesday around 9:24 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on US-19, north of Flora Avenue followed by a Tesla Model 3, not
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0