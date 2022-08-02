Riverview man dies after motorcycles crash into light pole, troopers say

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The police department and community in Lake Wales are getting ready to say a final goodbye to a fallen K-9 that was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 3. Lake Wales Police Department, law enforcement families and the community is invited to attend the memorial service for K-9 Officer Max at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at HighPoint Church on North Scenic Highway. Seating for the service will begin at 9:30 a.m.

