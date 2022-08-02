www.gaslampball.com
Related
All-Star Juan Soto on joining Padres: 'I wish good luck to the other pitchers'
To say All-Star outfielder Juan Soto is happy to be joining the San Diego Padres might be an understatement. The Padres formerly introduced Soto and first baseman Josh Bell on Wednesday, just over 24 hours after acquiring the duo from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Mike Rizzo explains what happened with Eric Hosmer in Juan Soto trade
For a moment, it seemed like Eric Hosmer could railroad the Juan Soto trade to the San Diego Padres. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo explained on “The Sports Junkies” what happened.
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
The Ringer
The Padres’ Juan Soto Trade Is a Historic Heist
The San Diego Padres missed out on their top target from the Washington Nationals at the 2021 trade deadline, when the Dodgers swooped in to acquire Max Scherzer—and Trea Turner for good measure—at the last minute. But Padres general manager A.J. Preller wasn’t going to let history repeat itself in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals confirm they were outbid by Padres for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were in on Juan Soto, according to GM John Mozeliak, but they were ultimately outbid by the Padres. In an alternate universe, St. Louis is celebrating the arrival of Juan Soto. In this one, Cardinals fans are left to wonder what might have been if their...
Who was a greater Washington National, Juan Soto or Bryce Harper?
Who was a greater player for the Washington Nationals, Juan Soto or Bryce Harper? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports takes a deep dive into that discussion.
US News and World Report
Juan Soto Promises to Bring 'Good Vibes,' Winning to Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come.
Yardbarker
Juan Soto says goodbye to the Nationals after trade to Padres
The Juan Soto era with the Washington Nationals is over. The 23-year old phenom is now a member of the San Diego Padres after Soto was traded along with Josh Bell from Washington to San Diego for veteran Luke Voit and an impressive haul of young top prospects. The emotions...
