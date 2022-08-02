ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Ringer

The Padres’ Juan Soto Trade Is a Historic Heist

The San Diego Padres missed out on their top target from the Washington Nationals at the 2021 trade deadline, when the Dodgers swooped in to acquire Max Scherzer—and Trea Turner for good measure—at the last minute. But Padres general manager A.J. Preller wasn’t going to let history repeat itself in 2022.
US News and World Report

Juan Soto Promises to Bring 'Good Vibes,' Winning to Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come.
Yardbarker

Juan Soto says goodbye to the Nationals after trade to Padres

The Juan Soto era with the Washington Nationals is over. The 23-year old phenom is now a member of the San Diego Padres after Soto was traded along with Josh Bell from Washington to San Diego for veteran Luke Voit and an impressive haul of young top prospects. The emotions...
