‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged To Boyfriend Grant Troutt: See Diamond Ring

By Erin Silvia
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKqHr_0h1AnlRq00
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it,” Madison told PEOPLE. “And the ring of my dreams!”

“He actually was supposed to come with me and my friends to Florida but he got sick and wasn’t able to make it,” Madison further explained. “I thought we were celebrating one of our friend’s birthdays. I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

