Highest paying jobs in Corvallis that require a graduate degree

philomathnews.com
Related
opb.org
Eastern Oregon University president to leave for timber job
Eastern Oregon University announced Monday evening that its leader will be leaving at the end of next month. EOU President Tom Insko will soon become president and chief executive officer of Collins, a wood products company based in Wilsonville. Before becoming EOU’s leader, Insko worked as an executive for more than 20 years at Boise Cascade, another wood products company.
hh-today.com
A new dwelling on N.E. Water Avenue
Part of the 2100 block of Northeast Water Avenue in Albany is narrow and parallels the broad right-of-way of the Portland & Pacific railroad on the south side of the tracks. The street is on the bike route I often take along the Willamette riverfront. The last few times I noticed a new construction site, prompting this:
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
philomathnews.com
Mount Union Stories: Charles Newth (1857-1922)￼
——— Dr. Charles Henry Newth, veteran physician of Philomath, died at his home there shortly after one o’clock this morning. Dr. Newth had been ill but two days prior to his demise, from trouble apparently of the nature of acute indigestion, and news of his death this morning came as a surprise and shock to friends in his home town and in Corvallis where he was generally known.
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
Is car camping in Newberg a problem without a solution?
City commissions a study in response to churches' request to expand homeless programs in town If ever there was a cheery euphemism for homeless folks sheltering in their vehicles, it's "car camping." This unfortunate phenomenon is not recreationally based but borne out of necessity as most of these individuals simply have no other options. The topic is of great interest in Newberg of late, with rumors and outright misinformation flooding social media sites and leading to a potential ballot initiative that would limit the city's ability to address the homelessness problem altogether. There's no doubting that Newberg is among the...
Sherwood house on 20 acres sells for $482,820, $2 over the lowest possible bid in IRS auction
A two-story house on 20 acres in Sherwood, seized by the IRS and auctioned off Monday, Aug. 1, sold for $482,820, which was less than $2 over the lowest possible bid. The 7,897-square-foot house, built in 1987 at 27342 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. “The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
philomathnews.com
Scott Moss: The Gothic bridge
Your correspondent was perturbed with a feeling of abject nostalgia the weekend last, so I ventured to a neighborhood that I had once called home to see if it had changed much in the last few years. This prompted a rain-infused drive from Corvallis up to St. Johns in Portland, a locale which I had haunted day and night among the mud and the blood and the beer. And the typewriters and coiffed hair.
kezi.com
Willamette Valley 13U heading to World Series
EUGENE, Ore. -- The 13U Willamette Valley Babe Ruth baseball team is heading to the World Series in Virginia. Willamette Valley defeat Whatcom Prep of North Washington 4-1 in the regional final to advance to the World Series. "The Willamette Valley isn't the biggest area ever," outfielder Colt Mann said....
Oregon man has $25K stolen in wire fraud, Chase Bank recovers money after KOIN 6 inquiry
KOIN 6 News helped a viewer get his money back after pressing Chase Bank about an unauthorized fraudulent wire transfer that stole $25,000 from a man in Salem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
klcc.org
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
philomathnews.com
State holds hearing on permit for Foster Farms’ controversial slaughterhouse in Creswell
Efforts to renew a wastewater permit for a shuttered chicken slaughterhouse in Creswell are raising concerns among some locals that the plant will reopen and the area will soon be home to more industrial chicken farms. The public has until Aug. 31 to submit comments to the Oregon Department of...
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
oregoncoasttoday.com
Once upon a crime…
“Old Growth Murder,” an award-winning documentary detailing a decades-old local mystery, will be presented by Lincoln City’s Bijou Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The free 10:30 am screening will be followed by a discussion with the film’s director, Tom Olsen, Jr. In 1987, adventurous 26-year-old Frenchman Alain...
Train strikes, kills pedestrian in Salem
A pedestrian was died after being struck by a train in Salem early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Comments / 0