POWER OUTAGE: Over 800 PG&E customers without power near Red Bluff

Over 1,400 PG&E customers are without power in Shingletown Wednesday morning
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — PG&E's Outage Map shows 1,457 customers are without power in the Shingletown area of Shasta County Wednesday morning. The outage began around 4 a.m. Wednesday. PG&E says power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation.
Power Outage: Over 600 PG&E customers without power west of Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 3, 9:41 PM:. Over 640 PG&E customers are currently experiencing a power outage to the west of Cottonwood, according to the company's Outage Map. PG&E's site shows the outage began just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening and is expected to last until 1:45...
PG&E: Bird causes power outage in Chico Tuesday afternoon
CHICO, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - Crews with PG&E restored power to all but 16 customers Tuesday afternoon. The outage was impacting 2,372 customers that live along Manzanita Avenue, Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico Canyon Road, Canyon Oaks Terrace, and the surrounding area. PG&E's outage site stated that the outage began at...
POWER OUTAGE: Over 1,100 PG&E customers without electricity in Shingletown
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 6:30 PM:. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has updated information in the outage affecting over a thousand customers in the Shingletown area. According to PG&E's Outage Map website, the outage has expanded and is now affected approximately 1,175 customers in communities along...
Butte County Cal Fire sending resources to McKinney Fire
Chico, Calif. — In Butte County, firefighters have been sent up to Siskiyou county to help fight the McKinney fire. Butte County firefighters who were fighting the Oak fire down in Yosemite were reassigned and are en route to the McKinney fire, including a strike team, engines, and a supervisor.
CAL FIRE stops early morning vegetation fire near Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - CAL FIRE has stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Tehama County. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. near Lincoln Street and Tehama Vina Road, just southeast of Los Molinos. CAL FIRE said they stopped forward progress....
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
Road construction begins in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. — Construction is beginning in Upper Bidwell Park in the City of Chico. Portions of Upper Park Road have been closed to the public for over a decade due to increased erosion from storms and wear and tear. Those traversing the area should remain cautious as large...
House fire in north Redding on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire engulfed a home in the Mountain Gate Proper area of North Redding on Wednesday, according to local fire officials and witnesses. Shasta County CAL FIRE and officials from the Shasta Lake Fire Protection District confirmed their crews responded to a residential structure fire off of Lynda Lynn Way, near Union School Road, at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane roundabout update
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is making progress on its roundabout project at South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane and they hope to have the project completed by the middle of August. They updated their Facebook page with information on the timeline of their projects, and what is...
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heating up with more mountain thunderstorms possible
Dress in light layers and make sure to pack some extra water before you head out the door Wednesday. You'll also want to make sure you have your sunglasses, as more sunshine will be in store for our region today. High pressure to our east continues to build into northern California and that is driving our rise in temperatures. We also have an area of low pressure off the coast that's pulling monsoonal moisture north into our region, and that is providing enough instability to leave us with the lingering threat of mountain thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The same areas that were active Tuesday afternoon and night are expected to become active again later today. Trinity, Shasta, Siskiyou, and Modoc Counties have the highest potential for thunderstorms today, but the northern Sierra also has a decent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon through tonight. We have some clouds overhead this morning, but skies will clear in our lower elevations through the day. We'll end up partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out warmer in the valley and foothills, but a bit cooler in areas closer to the Oregon border. Valley areas have dipped into the 70's to lower 80's overnight, while foothill areas are starting out in the 60's to 70's and our mountain zones are in the 50's to 60's for the start of your Wednesday. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph later today. Humidity hasn't recovered quite as well overnight, and is expected to end up lower than the last several days this afternoon. Despite the rising temperatures and lower humidity, our fire danger will mostly end up in the moderate range. The biggest concern is the threat of more mountain thunderstorms that could produce lightning sparked fires and locally gusty winds. Temperatures are on the rise today, and we'll end up a couple of degrees hotter than Tuesday in most areas. Valley areas will climb into the 99 to 106 degree range, while most foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 80's to mid 90's Wednesday afternoon.
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
Person transported to hospital after crash into Oroville business
OROVILLE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Oroville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Pearl Street and Lincoln Boulevard after 4 p.m. The vehicle crashed into the Triple ‘S’ Tires...
Power restored after pickup sheered off power pole on Eastside Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Power has been restored to customers in South Redding, after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday afternoon. The pickup crashed into a pole around 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastside Road and Breslauer Way. The impact sheered off the pole. Eastside Road was closed between Breslauer...
Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute
SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
