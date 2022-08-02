Death penalty upheld for George Brinkman in fatal shooting of Stark County couple

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton man has pled guilty to his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to a release, 55-year-old John Douglas Wright pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Wright is alleged to have organized two charter buses that he owned to travel to Washington on the day of the riot. The buses ultimately transported approximately 100 people and were then parked at Union Station in Washington.

