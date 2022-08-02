Death penalty upheld for George Brinkman in fatal shooting of Stark County couple

www.wkyc.com
Ohio man has death penalty upheld for killing couple
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman was convicted of the 2017 deaths of Rogell and Roberta John and sentenced to death by a three-judge Stark […]
Tamara McLoyd found guilty on murder charges in killing of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND — The verdict is in. On Wednesday, a jury determined that 19-year-old Tamara McLoyd, was guilty of multiple murder charges relating to the killing of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek on New Year's Eve. Altogether, McLoyd was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, grand theft, having weapons under disability and theft.
Case of teen accused of killing Cleveland officer Shane Bartek now in jury's hands
CLEVELAND — The case of Tamara McLoyd is now in the hands of a jury. The 19-year-old is charged with murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek last New Year's Eve. Her lawyer says she didn't mean to kill Bartek, and that she was "a scared young girl" on the night of the shooting.
Judge grants competency evaluation request for Salem man
On Monday, the judge granted 33-year-old Christopher Hyler's attorney's request for an evaluation on his ability to stand trial.
Woman accused of vandalizing courthouse skips court date
Joanna McCane, 43, did not appear for a pre-trial on Monday for an indictment on one count of vandalism, according to court records.
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
Prosecutors ask for life sentence for local doctor who wants to withdraw pill mill pleas
Escobar is set to be sentenced Thursday by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent after pleading guilty in January to 54 of 55 counts in an indictment charging him with running a pill mill from his Lake Milton office.
Man killed in Stark County crash
The cause of a fatal crash is under investigation in Stark County.
Euclid Officer Michael Amiott assigned to 'administrative duties' following criminal conviction
EUCLID, Ohio — Officer Michael Amiott remains a member of the Euclid Police Department, but following his criminal conviction last week, his responsibilities have been drastically reduced. Euclid Cpt. Mitch Houser confirmed to 3News Monday that Amiott has been "assigned to non-enforcement, administrative duties until further notice" in the...
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Lake Milton doctor fights life sentence recommendation in pill mill case
A Valley doctor is fighting recommendations to have a federal judge send the physician to prison for life when he is sentenced this week for what prosecutors characterize as “pouring opioids into the small town of Lake Milton and surrounding areas. The case involves Dr.Martin Escobar, who is asking...
Canton man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 riot
CANTON, Ohio — A Canton man has pled guilty to his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to a release, 55-year-old John Douglas Wright pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Wright is alleged to have organized two charter buses that he owned to travel to Washington on the day of the riot. The buses ultimately transported approximately 100 people and were then parked at Union Station in Washington.
Akron man charged with fraud, buying house and car with drug money and fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds
CLEVELAND — An Akron man was indicted on federal charges for allegedly using funds from drug sales, a wire fraud scheme and a fraudulent COVID-19 relief fund application to purchase a house and a Tesla car, the U.S. Department of Justice announced today. 40-year-old Nicholas Crawford was charged with...
Feds accuse Akron man of laundering drug money, fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-relief money to buy a Tesla
CLEVELAND, Ohio— An Akron man was charged Wednesday with laundering drug money through a $325,000 home purchase and with fraudulently obtaining a small-business loan from the federal government’s coronavirus relief funds to buy a Tesla. Nicholas R. Crawford, 41, is charged in federal court in Akron with money...
Police: Missing woman who used to live in Medina was last heard from in June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public for help in the search for a former Medina resident who was last heard from in early June. The date of last contact with Mellissa Dunaway was on June 1, according to the federal National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Officials...
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reacts to number of homicides in city with 3News' Russ Mitchell
As the calendar flips to August, there have been more than 100 homicides in Cleveland this year. Mayor Justin Bibb reacts to those numbers with Russ Mitchell.
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
Ohio joins rest of 49 states in national anti-robocall task force
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has joined with 49 other state attorneys general to form a national task force with the stated intent of ending illegal robocall scams that are costing Americans nearly $30 billion per year, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday. Yost, a Republican, will be a member...
Portage County K-9 busts driver with psilocybin mushrooms, over 180 pills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights man is now facing felony drug charges following a recent traffic stop in Portage County. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is praising K-9 Cavo and his handler for a recent drug bust that occurred during a traffic stop on State Route 44 in Ravenna.
