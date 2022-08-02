200-year-old tree falls onto Petersburg home

www.nbc12.com
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Chesterfield police: 2 people sent to hospital after driver runs red light
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a box truck driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle. Police say the driver of the box truck was charged with disregarding a red light in the incident at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Deer Run Road.
‘That’s just scary’: Chesterfield police investigate mail theft in Midlothian neighborhood
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Walton Lake neighborhood in Midlothian are keeping a closer eye on their mailboxes after a mail thief was reported in their area over the weekend. The Chesterfield County Police Department said they got a report about an unknown suspect taking mail...
Thieves steal catalytic converters from Richmond Staples Mill Amtrak station
Central Virginia has seen a string of catalytic converter thefts, but the latest incidents were reported at the Amtrak Richmond Staples Mill Station in Henrico County.
Petersburg Police urges public to avoid Ferndale Avenue due to reported ‘incident’
Petersburg Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Ferndale and Elm Street at this time.
16-year-old third suspect charged in connection to shooting death of Petersburg woman
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have charged a third suspect in connection to the shooting death of a woman. Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight. Knight was shot and killed outside her apartment on Perry...
Driver dies after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash off Boulders Parkway. On Monday, Aug. 1, at around 2:35 p.m., police say a Honda CRV was driving on Boulders Parkway when the car veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chesterfield Police identify driver in fatal Boulders Parkway crash
The driver who was killed in a crash on Boulders Parkway on Monday has been identified by Chesterfield County police.
Woman injured in shooting off Chamberlayne Ave
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating a shooting off Chamberlayne Avenue Tuesday evening that injured a woman. At approximately 5:21 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult...
Missing Ashland 17-year-old found safe
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department said a missing teen has been found safe and is back with family. 17-year-old Kenneth Scroggin was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, around 4:30 p.m. According to police, he was last seen in King William County the day prior at 10 p.m.
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into and various items were stolen. On July 27, deputies were called to the Burkwood Recreation Center after six vehicles had their windows smashed and items were stolen. The sheriff’s office said...
Richmond community, police come together for National Night Out
For kids across the City of Richmond, National Night Out makes an impression year after year. Richmond Police pair with groups to host block parties around the city.
Chesterfield Food Lion car chase shooting suspect wanted
The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help in solving a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot.
Traffic Alert: One person dies after car crash in Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Isle of Wight County Monday morning. According to a news release, the crash involved two vehicles and happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 17 on the James River Bridge.
Photo released of suspect who shot Charles City deputy at Dollar General
State Police said after a review of the store's surveillance video and witness statements, the shooting suspect has been identified as a male around 6-foot-1-inch tall with a thin build. He appeared to be wearing gloves, a black ski mask and a dark red and black hoodie sweatshirt pulled up around his face.
E-scooter rental company’s exit from Richmond prompts reactions against usage curfew
Richmond fines what may be considered a hefty fee for scooter companies -- a possible driving force behind the decision of the city's first e-scooter operator, Bolt, to leave.
Henrico Police arrest man following shooting, standoff at apartment complex
Henrico Police have arrested a 35-year-old county man in connection with a shooting and standoff that occurred in an Eastern Henrico apartment complex July 31. Terrance Antonio Brawner, 35, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of the attempted malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling, and felony vandalism. Brawner is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.
Henrico residents, businesses pick up the pieces following water main break
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A major headache of a situation in Henrico county persists after a water main break flooded several businesses and homes in the Lakeside and Laurel area Monday. Many residents and businesses are picking up the pieces, even over 24 hours later. Disaster response crews with...
Woman, 88, left on random doorstep as a baby works to unravel mystery
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — There have been DNA tests and detectives, a lifetime of questions but few answers. At 88 years old, Tampa, Florida's, Miss Yvonne is still trying to solve her life's greatest mystery. "When I was about three months old, I was left on a doorstep in...
Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
PHOTOS: Firearm violation in Henrico leads to police negotiation on Sunday
There is currently an ongoing police negotiation on the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico after a firearm violation on Sunday, July 31.
