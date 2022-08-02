Spalding Sheriff talks 'outpouring of love and support' after tragic loss of deputy

www.11alive.com
Emotional first day | Fairburn police accompany children of fallen sergeant to school
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Two Douglas County students started their first day of school with special people by their side. Fairburn police escorted the son and daughter of fallen Fairburn Police Department Sgt. Jean-Harold Louis Astree to class on Tuesday. Astree died last week in a four-vehicle wreck, according to...
Police: Car followed father, son after they left barbershop; child hurt in shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to find out what led up to a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired into a car that he was inside of, according to officers. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Peters Street...
Clayton County PD reassigns officer indicted for murder in Jamarion Robinson case after family outcry
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County officer indicted for murder in the case of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 has been moved to "non-training duty" after an outcry about his continuing role in the department by the family of the man and a popular YouTube account.
Girl says she wants to grow up to be police officer after sweet act of kindness by Woodstock cop
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is being praised for his kindness while investigating a car crash. The Woodstock Police Department shared on its Facebook page a post from an area community group that showed Officer Poole playing with a young girl. The girl’s mother had just been...
Police identify the AT&T worker who was electrocuted to death
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — We now know the name of the AT&T worker who was electrocuted after his truck came into contact with power lines, setting off a massive fire that left people in a nearby mobile home community without power. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Henry County...
Owners sought after litter of lost puppies found wandering in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - A litter of lost puppies was rescued Monday night in Clayton County. The Morrow Police Department says the five puppies were found wandering along Meadow Drive near Lake Harbin Road. Morrow Animal Hospital is checking for microchips and then the pups will be turned over to...
Victim in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio identified as father of 2; vigil planned for tomorrow
ATLANTA — The victim in a shooting outside an Atlanta recording studio earlier this week has been identified as a father of two - and another victim who survived the shooting told 11Alive he believes he was the intended target. According to family members and the Fulton County Medical...
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
Kidney buddies | Georgia mother donates organ to 2-year-old son
DACULA, Ga. — After his 12th surgery, a Georgia 2-year-old is bouncing back with new life. Carter Bish is all smiles a few months after his kidney transplant. His mom said she's taking the surgery a bit harder, especially since she was his donor. "We're doing well," Pamela Bish...
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
Jackson, Anthony Doyle 2300 Tucker Mill Rd Conyers, GA
Jackson, Anthony Doyle 2300 Tucker Mill Rd Conyers, GA 30094 ARRESTED 07-04-2017 CONVICTED 06-24-2019 Statutory Rape Gwinnett County 911-77323 8/3/2022.
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
‘60 Days In’ films inside Henry County Jail
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - In what A&E is calling a “highly anticipated season,” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be in the spotlight of the next season of “60 Days In”. The show puts people undercover in jails and records what they find. Henry...
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
Reward increased to $10K for information in Marietta teen's shooting death, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is offering a reward increase for information leading up to an arrest in connection to a 17-year-old's shooting death. Grayson Green was shot and killed at the Walton Village Apartments on Roberta Drive just before 10 p.m. on May 21. Police said...
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Litter of puppies found in Clayton County
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 25 to Aug. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Thorne Cole Anderson♦ , 22, Higgins...
Police investigating homicide at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide at an Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday night. Officers are responding to the Manor Apartments at 1483 Arthur Langford Jr Place SW, close to the downtown connector and not far from the Arthur Langford Jr. Skate Park. Details are very limited at...
