Chicago’s officially unofficial tower crane count to start August 2022 is 20

buildingupchicago.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
buildingupchicago.com

chicagocrusader.com

Representative Ford fed up with daily shootings, murders in Chicago

Fed up with daily shootings and killings of people, mostly on the South and West sides of Chicago, Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th) scheduled a virtual meeting on July 28, designed to find answers to the flooding of illegal guns on Chicago’s streets, most allegedly coming from Chuck’s Gun Shop in Riverdale, IL.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 13, struck by lightning on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 1 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said they received a call of a teenage girl being struck by lightning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood near the conservatory — located at 300 N. Central Park Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Octavio Bahena Urquiza, 38, in Hermosa

Tragically, a driver struck pedestrian Octavio Bahena Urquiza, 38, last Saturday night in the Hermosa neighborhood and fled the scene without rendering aid. According to Police News Affairs, at about 11:56 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a report of a man laying in the street and found Urquiza on the ground unresponsive.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

Outdoor and Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Chicago

At once nostalgic and COVID-safe, drive-in movie theaters have experienced a deserved resurgence over the past couple years, including throughout the Chicagoland area. For those averse to being price gouged over popcorn or crowding into indoor packed theaters (thanks, Tom Cruise), outdoor and drive-in movies provide that same cinematic wallop and communal experience, minus the exorbitant prices or risk of catching the latest Omicron variant while catching the latest Marvel romp.
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police to increase DUI patrols this weekend

CHICAGO - Police will increase patrolling of DUI drivers Friday through Sunday in Chicago. The first "DUI saturation patrol" will take place between 7 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday on the North Side, Chicago police said. A second patrol will occur from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood building residents go for 12 days without water service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For almost two weeks, residents of an Englewood building went without running water despite dozens of phone calls to the city and the management company. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a plumber who was working in a hole dug next to the building at 7441 S. Harvard Ave. said Tuesday afternoon that water service would soon return. Shortly afterward, water did begin running again. But it took 12 days for that to happen. That length of time made for a rough situation for people living in the building, and raised questions about why it...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago

The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL

