ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Chase Claypool: George Pickens will be 'best rookie receiver in NFL'

By Darryn Albert
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
saturdaytradition.com

Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp

After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Peyton Manning’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Of 20+ Years Ashley

Peyton Manning has three rings to his name: the Super Bowl Championship ring he got with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, the championship ring he got with the Denver Broncos from Super Bowl 50 in 2015, and the wedding ring he got when he said “I do” to Ashley Manning (née Thompson) in 2001. Funny enough, Peyton wouldn’t have two of those rings if he never met Ashley, so here’s the scoop on this NFL icon’s better half.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Best
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Outsider.com

Wide Receiver A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Tennessee Titans Following Deebo Samuel’s Contract Extension

A.J. Brown got paid this offseason, but it won’t be the Tennessee Titans signing those checks. It’ll be the Philadelphia Eagles, after Tennessee traded the star wideout on draft night in April. The Eagles flipped their 2022 first and third-round picks to the Titans for Brown and subsequently signed him to a four-year, $100 million deal. Brown’s new deal rivals what fellow receivers Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel got this offseason. Samuel is the latest to get his extension, inking a three-year, $71.55 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays

The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Cfp#Falcons#Jets
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Brady Quinn’s Texas A&M comments

Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn stirred up a hornet’s nest with his recent tweets about Texas A&M recruiting. Last week saw the Alabama Crimson Tide receive commitments from three 5-star recruits, which prompted Quinn (who spent his own college career at Notre Dame) to take a shot at the Aggies’ recruiting in a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox on iHeartMedia’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

ESPN Names NFL's Greatest Running Back Of All-Time

With the NFL season finally here, ESPN had 50 experts, reporters and analysts name the league's greatest player of all time at every position. It's not a surprise to see Tom Brady and Jerry Rice on the list. They're undoubtedly the most accomplished players at their respective positions. When it...
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021

The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers building an elite offensive line

The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy