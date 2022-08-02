Tax bills drop 2% for Township residents

mercerme.com
CNET
Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate
With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
These States Are Adding Child Tax Credit Stimulus – Is Yours One?
The total number of states providing relief child tax credits or deductions has risen to 12, as New Jersey recently passed its own child tax credit legislation. Child Tax Credit Update: What New Jersey’s $500 Payment Entails and Who’s Eligible. Discover: Mitt Romney Wants To Send Parents $350...
CNET
Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?
The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
Stimulus Update: Massachusetts to Issue $500 Million in Tax Breaks to All Residents
Massachusetts announced a $500 million package of tax breaks around “a framework for structural changes to our tax code that will put money back into the pockets of lower-and middle-income residents of the Commonwealth,” House Speaker Ron Mariano, Senate President Karen Spilka, and Ways and Means chairs Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Michael Rodrigues announced in a tweet July 11.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Beware the IRS Wash Sale Rule
Despite noteworthy gains in the U.S. labor market, 2022 has been fraught with economic uncertainty. Everything from high inflation to steep stock market declines, including recent lows for the S&P 500, has spurred some investors to reevaluate their market positions. Maybe you're in that boat — focusing on offsetting losses...
Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Deadline for $750 direct payment is just weeks away – see if you qualify
ALTHOUGH the federal government ended the expanded child tax credit program in December, families can still find relief from their state. A dozen states offer some form of child tax credits, and millions of low-income families are eligible as a result. For instance, Connecticut residents can claim a tax rebate...
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Tax-Free Inheritance: IRS Portability Rule Allows Transfer of Up to $12.06 Million
An update to the IRS’s portability rule will help wealthy American families save a lot of money on taxes when they leave behind inheritances to heirs. Find: Looking To Diversify In A Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments. Under new 2022 limits, individuals can now give up to...
Stimulus proposal would give families hundreds more each month
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) A new stimulus proposal is on the table from U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. It is called the Family Security Act 2.0.
The New Inflation Reduction Act Won’t Lower Inflation — but It Could Save You Money
After a year of infighting, Senate Democrats are now working to pass legislation that could reduce the cost of prescription drugs, health care premiums and energy for millions of Americans. The $369 billion package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, is essentially a pared-down version of President Joe Biden’s massive...
How Inflation Can Impact Your Taxes
Inflation. Inflation. Inflation. You’re hearing and thinking about it a lot lately – especially when you go to the store for “just a few items” and see a sky-high amount on your receipt. That’s because inflation in the U.S. is currently at a 40-year high of 9.1%, according to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Business Insider
Capital gains tax rates: How to calculate them and tips on how to reduce what you owe
The capital gains tax rate applies to profits on investments. If you owned an asset for over one year before selling, it's a long-term capital gain and taxed at a reduced rate. Investing in tax-advantaged accounts, donating appreciated stock, and using capital losses can help you minimize or even avoid...
Washington Examiner
The book minimum tax is still a bad idea
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight why a new tax proposal from Democratic senators would hurt individual businesses and the economy as a whole.]. Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), announced a budget reconciliation deal that would raise taxes on corporations and high-income households to finance increased healthcare and climate spending. The bill, titled the “ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 ,” includes a 15% alternative minimum tax (AMT) on large corporations’ financial statement (“book”) income. This book minimum tax was first proposed in 2019 as part of President Joe Biden’s campaign tax plan . It has been scaled back slightly since then but remains a bad idea.
What Happens If You Don't Pay Your Property Taxes?
Property tax laws are different from state to state, but if you're supposed to pay them and haven't, the consequences could lead to the loss of your home.
uschamber.com
It’s the Worst Possible Time to Consider Raising Taxes on Small Businesses
As inflation concerns soar, and with labor and supply shortages unlikely to let up anytime soon, small businesses are navigating challenging waters—with many facing even more difficulties now than at the height of pandemic shutdowns. However, at a time when small businesses are facing massive challenges, recent legislative proposals...
