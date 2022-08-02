Read on www.coindesk.com
Indian Government Raids Director of Crypto Exchange WazirX, Freezes $8.1M
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided properties related to Sameer Mhatre, a director of WazirX, a trading platform that is based in Mumbai. The Indian agency is investigating several fintech companies over alleged fraud on instant loan apps, which are apps that make short-term loans. WazirX "actively assisted around 16...
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Has Received Several Purchase Offers Higher Than FTX’s: Report
Crypto lender Voyager Digital has already received multiple bids to buy it that are higher than the one from the FTX exchange and its sister firm Alameda, Voyager’s attorney said in court Thursday, according to a Bloomberg report. Voyager Digital got the other offers after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX offered...
Master of Anons: How a Crypto Developer Faked a DeFi Ecosystem
Something about Sunny Aggregator felt off-kilter to the cryptocurrency user known as Saint Eclectic. Sunny was the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) app to hit Solana during that blockchain’s scorching bull run last summer, when its native token jumped fivefold. Sunny was barely two weeks old by early September, but billions of dollars in crypto were flooding this yield farm.
The Fake Team That Made Solana DeFi Look Huge
CoinDesk reporters Danny Nelson and Tracy Wang on Thursday released a bombshell report that could tarnish the reputation of the entire Solana ecosystem. More than that, the dizzying tale highlights serious social vulnerabilities across blockchain and crypto development and investing. At the center of the story is a network of...
Crypto's Institutional Narrative: Less Dead Than It Seems?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One would be forgiven for thinking the crypto institutional narrative is dead. Tesla sold bitcoin. Cboe took a huge write-down on the exchange it bought last year. Even Cathie Wood and ARK sold $COIN!. But taking a deeper look, NLW...
Crypto's No-Fun Hack Week
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One of the biggest challenges to the mainstreaming of crypto is the propensity for novel protocols to be exploited. This week, the Nomad bridge was drained of some $200 million while another vulnerability led to more than 10,000 wallets (largely but not exclusively holding Solana's SOL) being attacked. NLW looks at what happens and what the industry thinks the lessons are.
Data Provider DeFiLlama De-emphasizes Double-Counted Crypto Deposits After Saber Revelation
Crypto data website DeFiLlama has changed the way it presents a key decentralized finance (DeFi) metric in response to a recent CoinDesk article. On Thursday, DeFiLlama switched off its default display of protocols’ double-counted crypto assets, lowering some blockchains’ total value locked (TVL) – an all-important metric of popularity in decentralized finance (DeFi) – by billions of dollars.
The UK Argues Crypto Is a New Type of Property
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW homes in on an interesting report out of the U.K. that would define crypto as a fundamentally new type of property – something that some crypto lawyers have been arguing in the U.S. for some time.
BTC-e Operator Alexander Vinnik Has Been Extradited to the US
BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik has been extradited to the U.S. from Greece, Vinnik's French lawyer, Frederic Belot, confirmed to CoinDesk. CNN first reported the extradition. A few weeks ago, U.S. authorities had called off their request to extradite the Russian national from France. However, by calling off the extradition request Vinnik could be sent to Greece and later to the U.S, his lawyer had said at the time.
In Crypto Winter, Jesse Powell’s Pirate-King Leadership Style Might Be the New Normal
It seemed like the perfect recipe for a major blowback. Kraken CEO Jesse Powell ruffled feathers in June after a New York Times article detailed a “corporate culture war” raging at the cryptocurrency exchange and his subsequent doubling down, in which he criticized the “woke activist movement” and told unhappy employees to quit.
Citi: Ethereum’s Merge Will Have Several Consequences for the Blockchain
The Ethereum blockchain’s planned Merge, an upgrade that changes it from a proof-of-work (PoW) system to a more environmentally friendly proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism, will have a number of consequences, Citigroup said in a research report Thursday. These include lower energy intensity, the transition into a deflationary asset and a...
Michael Saylor Lost Big in the Dot-Com Bubble and Bitcoin's Crash. Now He Aims to Rebound Again
Michael Saylor is down about a billion dollars on his bitcoin (BTC) bet and just stepped down as CEO at MicroStrategy (MSTR), the software company he founded in the 1980s. Being in a tight spot is familiar territory for the 57-year-old Saylor. After the dot-com bubble burst in March 2000, Jim Cramer, the CNBC host, pointed to the collapse of MicroStrategy as a catalyst. The stock had tumbled 62% in a single day after MicroStrategy announced accounting mistakes, erasing $6 billion from Saylor’s wealth and marking a prominent end to the high-flying days of the early Internet. Later that year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought, and then settled, accounting charges against MicroStrategy, Saylor and other company executives.
