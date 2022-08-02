ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beshear announces $310M development in Hopkinsville to create 250 jobs

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago

A Massachusetts company has chosen Hopkinsville as the site for a plant that would employ 250 workers to manufacture materials for electric vehicle batteries, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday at the Christian County Courthouse.

Ascend Elements Inc. plans an initial investment of $310 million to build a 450,000-square-foot facility on 140 acres at Hopkinsville Commerce Park II, the governor said.

“They are going to be doing something that nobody else in America is doing right now,” Beshear said.

The plant could grow to 400 employees with an investment of $1 billion, he said.

Ascend Elements, a privately held company, has a patented process called Hyrdo-to-Cathode that relies on recycled lithium-ion battery materials, according to the company’s website. (A cathode is a metallic electrode — and through it, a current flows out in a polarized electrical device.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HENR_0h1Alxiu00
Gov. Andy Beshear shakes hands with Ashbel Brunson, a county water commissioner, as he arrives at the Christian County Courthouse on Monday, Aug. 1. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

The plant will “ensure that Hopkinsville is part of the automotive industry of the future,” Beshear said.

Prior to his arrival, Beshear’s office said in a press release that he was stopping in Hopkinsville to present funding for rural water and internet projects that were previously announced by state officials and reported by local media. The plant announcement was a surprise to several people who gathered in the fiscal courtroom to see the governor — and it preceded approval of local incentives. Hopkinsville City Council and Christian Fiscal Court are currently considering undisclosed incentives for Ascend Elements.

Mayor Wendell Lynch told Hoptown Chronicle that city council members will discuss the incentives in closed session at their regular meeting Tuesday. Judge-Executive Steve Tribble said the incentives will come before Christian Fiscal Court on Aug. 9.

Typically, local elected officials agree upon economic development incentives prior to a company officially announcing it will locate in the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twoCZ_0h1Alxiu00
Hydro-to-Cathode leaching tanks at the Ascend Elements facility in Westborough, Massachusetts. (Ascend Elements photo)

On Thursday the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with Ascend Elements, according to a press release emailed from Beshear’s office as he was speaking in Hopkinsville.

Based on the pledge of a $310 million investment, the company can receive up to $7.5 million in tax incentives. It must create and maintain 250 full-time jobs, paying an average hourly wage of $34 including benefits, for Kentucky residents over a period of 15 years, according to the release.

“By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates,” the release states. “The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.”

The company selected a site — on John Rivers Road near Pembroke — that was part of a parcel considered last year for an American Foods Group beef slaughterhouse. That company eliminated Christian County from consideration after public opposition mounted over concerns about the potential for pollution and traffic.

Carter Hendricks, executive director of South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council, described Ascend Elements as “a very environmental, sustainability-oriented company.”

The governor’s press release states the company’s manufacturing process “generates no toxic waste and minimal carbon emissions.” Ascend Elements intends to produce enough material to equip up to 250,000 electric vehicle batteries annually.

Local officials have been talking to the company’s representatives for several months, Hendricks, Lynch and Tribble confirmed.

Despite the lack of a firm agreement on the local incentives, Ascend Elements has already named its local site Apex 1 and plans to be operational by 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrgM3_0h1Alxiu00
Beshear speaks at the Christian County Courthouse, where he announced that Ascend Elements Inc. plans to invest $310 to build a plant in Hopkinsville. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

“I’d like to thank Gov. Beshear and his staff for their support as well as everyone in Christian County and the city of Hopkinsville. Clean energy and climate technology industries are bringing good jobs to communities across the country, and we couldn’t be happier with our decision to locate Apex 1 in Southwest Kentucky,” Michael O’Kronley, CEO of Ascend Elements, said in the release. “We’re building something in Kentucky that doesn’t exist anywhere in the United States — a domestic source of sustainable lithium-ion cathode material for EV batteries.”

Beshear said the company expects to create $4.4 billion in economic impact for Kentucky from construction through its first 10 years of operation.

Letterboxing Challenge winners declared

The Christian County Literacy Council wrapped up its Letterboxing Challenge and announced three winners from among 12 teams that submitted their answers to questions about Kentucky authors by the deadline last weekend. They were among 23 teams that registered for the challenge. The winners and their prizes are:. The Goonies...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Downed Trees And Power Outages Reported In Christian-Trigg Counties

Downed trees and power lines in Christian, Trigg and Todd Counties are resulting in some power outages after a round of strong thunderstorms moved through the southern Pennyrile early Tuesday morning. The Christian County ECC says Madisonville Road was closed Tuesday morning after a tree and some power lines fell...
TODD COUNTY, KY
School prayer walks slated Sunday

Tiger Connection, a citizen group that advocates for students and schools in Christian County, is organizing prayer walks in advance of the new school year. Participants are asked to meet outside local schools at 6 p.m. Sunday. “Choose any school in the district and gather with others to pray and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
CCPS preparing for first day of school

The Christian County Public School system’s first day of school is quickly approaching and a lot of preparation has been and will be done for the district to be ready. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says open house events at the elementary schools were well attended by families Tuesday night. Almost...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WCPS bus routes change for school year

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Public Schools has posted updated bus routes for the upcoming school year. In addition, WCPS shared the following statement regarding the change in bus routes:. “Dear WCPS Families,. As we mentioned in a previous communication, for the past several years, WCPS and school...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

