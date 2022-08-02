Notice of Public Meeting: Desert View Village Planning Committee

www.phoenix.gov
kjzz.org
All the ways Chandler is trying to tackle its affordable housing problem
Housing affordability is one of the greatest challenges many communities around the country are facing. A recent series on The Show called Out of Reach tackled some of the broader aspects of that reality. A number of Valley cities are trying creative approaches in response. Later this month, Mesa will...
kjzz.org
BLM extends comment period for popular recreation site north of Phoenix
The Bureau of Land Management has extended the comment period for a popular recreation site north of Phoenix. Public input on the Black Canyon Corridor Travel Management Plan will be accepted until Aug. 15. The corridor is anchored by the Black Canyon Area National Trail, which is popular with hikers...
scottsdaleairpark.com
Patient Alternative Relief Center: Scottsdale’s only wholesale marijuana cultivation site may triple in size
Scottsdale’s only marijuana cultivation site could soon more than triple in size. The Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-1 July 13 to recommend the city council approve a conditional use permit application to allow cultivation of marijuana plants for the Patient Alternative Relief Center at 7640 E. Gelding Drive. If...
arizonasuntimes.com
Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers
The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council candidate sued after being accused of not living in district
Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day. Karrin Taylor Robson takes the stage to speak about early lead in GOP gubernatorial race. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent...
Maricopa County Attorney sends cease and desist letter to candidate
The Maricopa County Attorney has sent a cease and desist letter to county supervisor candidate Gail Golec after she reportedly sent a tweet asking voters to steal pens provided at voting locations.
santansun.com
Chandler housing plan stirs citizens’ opposition
The City of Chandler is looking to increase the amount of public housing units it has available and seeking innovative ways to pay for it. But some residents in the community are worried about the project and have started a petition drive to stop it. The city currently has 303...
tigerdroppings.com
Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead
Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
KTAR.com
Lake claims victory in GOP primary for Arizona governor despite no official call
PHOENIX — Kari Lake claimed victory and even scheduled a press conference Wednesday touting the win to be the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona despite no official call. Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson in the primary election was about 12,000 votes at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an hour...
santansun.com
Mega development planned for Pecos-Arizona corner
With the City of Chandler nearing buildout, meaning the amount of open space left to develop on is dwindling, the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road stands out. It comprises nearly 50 acres of open space close to the heart of downtown and sitting just off the Loop 202 freeway, making it perhaps the most desirable open space left to develop in Chandler.
AZFamily
COVID-19 infections on the rise again in Maricopa County as new variants develop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 cases are seeing an increase around the country. Health experts say a new Omicron variant, called BA.5, is an ongoing cause of infections in the United States. However, the Centers for Disease Control says that a new variant called BA4.6 is a strain continuing to grow.
KTAR.com
State Route 51 ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closes for paving
PHOENIX — The State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closed on Wednesday and will continue to be unavailable during midday hours into next week. The exit ramps will be closed through Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again Monday through Wednesday of next week during the same hours.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Primary Election: With hours left before polls close, here's info on where you can cast your ballot
PHOENIX - For Arizona, Aug. 2, 2022 is primary election day, as voters select party candidates for various federal, state and local elected positions. Polls across the state are set to close at 7:00 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, and results will begin to be released at 8:00 p.m.
azbigmedia.com
Pros and cons of alcohol vs. cannabis to reduce stress
Whether it’s raising a glass of bubbly to toast a special occasion or unwinding with a beer at the end of the day, a majority of American adults regularly consume alcohol, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. But some Arizonans are reassessing their alcohol use and turning to cannabis. So which is better in the alcohol vs. cannabis debate?
azbex.com
Mesa OKs Contentious Townhome Project
The Mesa City Council unanimously approved plans for the 36-unit Countryside Townhomes (also known as Countryside Modern) development on 2.4 infill acres at Southern Avenue and 32nd Street following months of meetings and negotiations between the developer and nearby residents opposed to the original plan. Over the course of five...
East Valley Tribune
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
12news.com
'Beyond irresponsible': Maricopa board chief scorches Kari Lake over allegations about election
PHOENIX — The chairman of the Maricopa County Board says "it's beyond irresponsible" that GOP candidate for governor Kari Lake is claiming to have proof of election fraud without providing any evidence to back it up. "If they're holding on to information, they need to turn it over right...
fox10phoenix.com
Reports emerge of stolen pen at Maricopa County polling sites
The Maricopa County Attorney has issued a Cease and Desist letter against a candidate who is accused of encouraging voters to steal pens. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has more on what happened.
Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary
Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County. Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her. Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night. “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
