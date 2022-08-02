ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Notice of Public Meeting: Desert View Village Planning Committee

phoenix.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.phoenix.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

All the ways Chandler is trying to tackle its affordable housing problem

Housing affordability is one of the greatest challenges many communities around the country are facing. A recent series on The Show called Out of Reach tackled some of the broader aspects of that reality. A number of Valley cities are trying creative approaches in response. Later this month, Mesa will...
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

BLM extends comment period for popular recreation site north of Phoenix

The Bureau of Land Management has extended the comment period for a popular recreation site north of Phoenix. Public input on the Black Canyon Corridor Travel Management Plan will be accepted until Aug. 15. The corridor is anchored by the Black Canyon Area National Trail, which is popular with hikers...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers

The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
santansun.com

Chandler housing plan stirs citizens’ opposition

The City of Chandler is looking to increase the amount of public housing units it has available and seeking innovative ways to pay for it. But some residents in the community are worried about the project and have started a petition drive to stop it. The city currently has 303...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Notice Of Public Meeting
santansun.com

Mega development planned for Pecos-Arizona corner

With the City of Chandler nearing buildout, meaning the amount of open space left to develop on is dwindling, the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road stands out. It comprises nearly 50 acres of open space close to the heart of downtown and sitting just off the Loop 202 freeway, making it perhaps the most desirable open space left to develop in Chandler.
KTAR.com

State Route 51 ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closes for paving

PHOENIX — The State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closed on Wednesday and will continue to be unavailable during midday hours into next week. The exit ramps will be closed through Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again Monday through Wednesday of next week during the same hours.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
azbigmedia.com

Pros and cons of alcohol vs. cannabis to reduce stress

Whether it’s raising a glass of bubbly to toast a special occasion or unwinding with a beer at the end of the day, a majority of American adults regularly consume alcohol, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. But some Arizonans are reassessing their alcohol use and turning to cannabis. So which is better in the alcohol vs. cannabis debate?
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Mesa OKs Contentious Townhome Project

The Mesa City Council unanimously approved plans for the 36-unit Countryside Townhomes (also known as Countryside Modern) development on 2.4 infill acres at Southern Avenue and 32nd Street following months of meetings and negotiations between the developer and nearby residents opposed to the original plan. Over the course of five...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted

Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary

Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County.  Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her.  Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night.  “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy