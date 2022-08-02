JFtC Presents The On Fek Circle: Blue Jays Deadline Bedtime Stories

www.yardbarker.com
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Dodgers-Giants Game Selected For MLB On TBS Tuesday Night National Broadcast
The inaugural season of the MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise continues on when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants in the second of a four-game series at Oracle Park. The game is a national broadcast on TBS with a crew led by play-by-play man Brian Anderson...
Blue Jays obtain relievers Bass and Pop from Marlins
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL wild-card contending Toronto Blue Jays added depth to their bullpen by acquiring relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins for shortstop prospect Jordan Groshans on Tuesday. Bass is 2-3 with 1.41 ERA in 45 games, while Pop has a...
Dodgers receive pair of pitching prospects for Mitch White, minor league outfielder in trade with Blue Jays
Another in a slew of trade deadline trades saw the Dodgers trade right-handed pitcher Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a pair of minor league pitchers on Tuesday. White, 27, made his big league debut in 2020 and has pitched in just 38 games since, as...
Atlanta Braves add outfielder Robbie Grossman, close in on right-hander Jake Odorizzi
The Atlanta Braves acquired Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman late Monday night, the team announced, adding veteran depth to an already potent lineup. The defending World Series champions also were nearing a deal for Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming multiple reports. Grossman, 32, was...
Watch: "I see that Rollie on your wrist!" | Head coach Ron Rivera mic'd up at training camp
Head coach Ron Rivera was on the mic during the first week of training camp. Subscribe to the Washington Commanders YouTube channel! To purchase 2022 tickets, visit: https://www.commanders.com/tickets/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@commanders Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/commanders Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/commanders Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandersnfl.
Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."
Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
MLB Trade Deadline Update: Whit Merrifield Traded To Blue Jays
Matt Snyder, Will Middlebrooks, and John Bollman give their take on Whit Merrifield being traded to the Blue Jays and how he fits in with the team.
