New Orleans revisits its three strikes rule

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
NOLA.com
Short-term rental giant Sonder sues New Orleans hotelier Joe Jaeger over failed leases
Two titans of the New Orleans hospitality industry, hotel owner Joe Jaeger and short-term rental operator Sonder Holdings Inc., are battling in federal court over a failed business deal involving hotel leases that would have vastly expanded Sonder's footprint in the city. In a lawsuit filed by Sonder in U.S....
NOLA pastor suing Sewerage and Water board
NEW ORLEANS — The pastor of the New Testament Baptist Church in the Lower Ninth Ward is taking the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to court. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Rev. Jack Battiste claims the utility removed a meter and cut off service to a home he owns on Tupelo Street without proper notice.
"He was going to become a remarkable, remarkable man"
NEW ORLEANS — Valerie Walker sat on her front porch in the Treme neighborhood, clutching her son’s graduation picture. “This is what I look at every night, now, I just look at that.” she said. She had a remarkable relationship with her son. “Anthony and I were...
WDSU
City of New Orleans offering utility assistance to some eligible renters
The city of New Orleans will host an event to assist renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event is scheduled to take place Aug. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Boulevard. Translators...
Lawsuit alleges a conflict of interest between former Orleans judge ordering use of ankle monitors and the company providing service
Arguments were underway in federal court on Tuesday alleging a former Orleans Parish criminal court judge misused his power when it came to a class action lawsuit ordering pretrial criminal defendants to wear ankle monitors.
Where is New Orleans’ only 360-degree view?
There's no view of Orleans like the "vue" from the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.
WDSU
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
NOLA.com
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
Car vandalism a growing problem in French Quarter as citizens demand the city take action
NEW ORLEANS — In his six years driving for Uber in New Orleans, John Gualtieri said he’s seen a lot of crime. “I’ve seen it getting really bad in these past couple of years,” Gualtieri said. After dropping a passenger off in the French Quarter last...
tornadopix.com
The most expensive cheap hotel in New Orleans – but hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with premium healthcare in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel located inside the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don’t. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy. , New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful and elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It’s hidden inside the Ochsner Medical Center, after asking several staff members working in the same building who said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others said they saw some signage for the Brent House Hotel but didn’t. I don’t know anything else about her. As for the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular restaurant across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House (and were literally sitting in a restaurant across the street).
WDSU
Five new crime scene investigators to help NOPD cut down evidence analysis times
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has hired five new crime scene investigators. This increases their investigators from nine up to 14. They say this will help them cut down evidence processing times and help with burnout in the department. “Think about coming to a scene and...
tigerdroppings.com
NOLA Citizens Police Academy
Pop your popcorn boys . I love this cult classic film. I bet I have watched that thing a dozen times. Classic. yea, cant wait to see the casting lineup they pull from Nola. That gif is the funniest part of all of the police academies. That shite would kill me when I was a kid. PA3 back in training.
theadvocate.com
New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal to be held without bail until trial, Ascension judge rules
Mystikal, a New Orleans-raised rapper accused of beating, raping and robbing a woman during a financial dispute at his home in suburban Baton Rouge, must await trial in the Ascension Parish jail after a judge refused Tuesday to grant him bail. The rapper, whose given name is Michael Lawrence Tyler,...
gentillymessenger.com
Masonic Temple planned for St. Bernard Avenue
A new Scottish Rite Masonic Temple is planned for the vacant lot on St. Bernard Avenue near Interstate-610. It will be home to the Supreme Council of the 33rd and Last Degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, which has owned the property since the 1970s. The...
NOLA.com
Teen fell to his death inside abandoned Market Street Power Plant, police say
A recent graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School fell 50 feet to his death on Friday while exploring the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District, according to police. The coroner's office identified the 18-year-old as Anthony Clawson, who is listed as a class of 2022 magna...
Williams "excited" to return to DA's role, fight violent crime
New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says he’s ready to fight back against violent crime in the city. Williams made this statement on Monday morning, just days after he was acquitted of federal tax fraud charges.
NOLA.com
Shoot-out during Facebook Marketplace robbery led to arrest in similar Metairie holdup
A Jackson, Mississippi, man accused of traveling to Metairie to commit a robbery he had set up through the Facebook Marketplace was arrested days later, after authorities say he was shot in the chest while trying to commit a similar holdup in Hattiesburg. Carlos Davis, 22, was charged Monday with...
5 separate armed robberies happen within 24 hours across New Orleans: NOPD
One of the incidents happened in Algiers and the others happened near Marigny and the 7th Ward.
Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
