New Orleans revisits its three strikes rule

Ochsner is synonymous with premium healthcare in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel located inside the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don’t. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy. , New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful and elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It’s hidden inside the Ochsner Medical Center, after asking several staff members working in the same building who said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others said they saw some signage for the Brent House Hotel but didn’t. I don’t know anything else about her. As for the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular restaurant across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House (and were literally sitting in a restaurant across the street).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO