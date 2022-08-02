ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. kills al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in drone strike in Kabul

SFGate
 2 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed

The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Daily Mail

Is this Al-Qaeda's next terror chief? Secretive heir apparent who 'oversaw Black Hawk Down operation' and helped carry out 9/11 attacks is poised to take over after Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Afghanistan

The heir apparent to the al-Qaeda throne after tonight's confirmed death of Ayman al-Zawahiri is a canny, military-trained operative with experience killing British and American soldiers. Egyptian ex-army officer Saif al-Adel was a founding member of al-Qaeda, having joined pre-cursor terrorist group Maktab al-Khidamat in the late-1980s. There he met...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North

When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaida#Cia#Afghanistan War#National Security#Justice
CBS News

9/11 families react to killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

President Biden announced the U.S. killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, and said "justice has been delivered" for families of 9/11 victims. Alice Greenwald, President and CEO of the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, joins CBS News to discuss how victims' families are reacting to the news.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Tight-Lipped Taliban Leaders Gather After U.S. Says Zawahiri Killed

KABUL (Reuters) - Leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban were holding discussions on Wednesday about how to respond to a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the United States said killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, three sources in the group said. The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
NPR

Al Qaeda Leader Killed In U.S. Drone Strike In Afghanistan

Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of Al Qaeda, was killed by an American drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan over the weekend. For years, al-Zawahiri was Osama Bin Laden's deputy — and was known as the mastermind behind the 9-11 attacks. NPR's Greg Myre and Diaa Hadid discuss the implications of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Defense One

Today's D Brief: US kills AQ leader in Kabul; Afghanistan's fraught future; 3 carriers near the SCS; Pelosi to Taiwan; And a bit more.

More than two decades after the 9/11 attacks, the U.S. finally killed 71-year-old al-Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a CIA drone strike on Sunday morning near the heart of downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press. (Here are some images alleged to have been taken around the scene just moments after.)
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Taliban Say Investigating U.S. Claim of Killing Al Qaeda Leader

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The Taliban are investigating a U.S. "claim" that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, a Taliban official said on Thursday, indicating the group's leadership were not aware of his presence there. The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile...
MILITARY
UPI News

United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
MILITARY
AFP

Afghans cast doubt on Kabul killing of Al-Qaeda chief

Many Afghans expressed shock or doubt Tuesday that Al-Qaeda's chief had been killed in Kabul by a US drone strike, saying they couldn't believe Ayman Al-Zawahiri had been hiding in their midst. "We think they killed somebody else and announced it was the Al-Qaeda chief... there are many other places he could be hiding -- in Pakistan, or even in Iraq."
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy