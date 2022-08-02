U.S. kills al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in drone strike in Kabul

www.sfgate.com
Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Taliban leader: Afghan soil won’t be used to launch attacks
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada said Wednesday that Afghan soil will not be used to launch attacks against other countries, and he asked the international community to not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. The Taliban say they are adhering to an agreement they signed...
The Strike That Killed al-Qaida’s Ayman al-Zawahiri Is a Bigger Deal Than It Sounds Like
President Joe Biden’s surprise announcement Monday night—that a U.S. drone strike over the weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaida and co-architect of the 9/11 terrorist attack—is both more and less significant than it might seem at first glance. On the one hand, mainly because of the...
Is this Al-Qaeda's next terror chief? Secretive heir apparent who 'oversaw Black Hawk Down operation' and helped carry out 9/11 attacks is poised to take over after Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Afghanistan
The heir apparent to the al-Qaeda throne after tonight's confirmed death of Ayman al-Zawahiri is a canny, military-trained operative with experience killing British and American soldiers. Egyptian ex-army officer Saif al-Adel was a founding member of al-Qaeda, having joined pre-cursor terrorist group Maktab al-Khidamat in the late-1980s. There he met...
Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
How Ayman al-Zawahiri’s ‘pattern of life’ allowed the US to kill al-Qaida leader
After a decades-long hunt the simple habit of sitting out on the balcony gave the CIA an opportunity to launch ‘tailored strike’
US takes out al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in 'successful' Afghanistan counterterrorism operation
President Biden announced Monday that the U.S. government killed the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahri in a "successful" counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan that removes the terrorist from the battlefield "once and for all," and degrades the terror network's ability to operate. The United States government, on July 30 at...
9/11 families react to killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
President Biden announced the U.S. killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, and said "justice has been delivered" for families of 9/11 victims. Alice Greenwald, President and CEO of the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, joins CBS News to discuss how victims' families are reacting to the news.
Tight-Lipped Taliban Leaders Gather After U.S. Says Zawahiri Killed
KABUL (Reuters) - Leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban were holding discussions on Wednesday about how to respond to a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the United States said killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, three sources in the group said. The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from...
‘Let us deal with it’: inside the elite Kabul district where Zawahiri was hit
The leader of al-Qaida spent the last weeks of his life less than 500 metres from the swimming pool and bar where British diplomats relaxed during their Kabul tours. The gaudy house where Ayman al-Zawahiri was reportedly killed by a drone strike while out on his balcony is nestled at the very heart of the Afghan capital.
Little-known modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone killed the leader of al Qaeda, causing surprisingly little damage beyond the target, suggesting they may be a version of the missile shrouded in secrecy and used by the United States to avoid non-combatant casualties.
Al Qaeda Leader Killed In U.S. Drone Strike In Afghanistan
Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of Al Qaeda, was killed by an American drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan over the weekend. For years, al-Zawahiri was Osama Bin Laden's deputy — and was known as the mastermind behind the 9-11 attacks. NPR's Greg Myre and Diaa Hadid discuss the implications of...
Today's D Brief: US kills AQ leader in Kabul; Afghanistan's fraught future; 3 carriers near the SCS; Pelosi to Taiwan; And a bit more.
More than two decades after the 9/11 attacks, the U.S. finally killed 71-year-old al-Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a CIA drone strike on Sunday morning near the heart of downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press. (Here are some images alleged to have been taken around the scene just moments after.)
Washington Post thrashes Biden over al Qaeda presence in Taliban-run Afghanistan: 'Disorderly withdrawal'
The Washington Post editorial board tied President Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal to Ayman Al Zawahiri's presence in the Afghan capital before he was killed by a U.S. drone strike. "This is what Mr. Biden’s disorderly withdrawal has wrought, the return of a Taliban that presents old risks and will certainly...
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
Taliban Say Investigating U.S. Claim of Killing Al Qaeda Leader
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The Taliban are investigating a U.S. "claim" that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, a Taliban official said on Thursday, indicating the group's leadership were not aware of his presence there. The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile...
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
Afghans cast doubt on Kabul killing of Al-Qaeda chief
Many Afghans expressed shock or doubt Tuesday that Al-Qaeda's chief had been killed in Kabul by a US drone strike, saying they couldn't believe Ayman Al-Zawahiri had been hiding in their midst. "We think they killed somebody else and announced it was the Al-Qaeda chief... there are many other places he could be hiding -- in Pakistan, or even in Iraq."
