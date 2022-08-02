ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Two car accident sends one car almost into a house while other car takes out stop sign

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFyr1_0h1AlUJx00

A two car accident almost sent one vehicle into a house.

The accident took place just before 8:15 p.m. on the 2600 block of Saltsman Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, one of the vehicles involved in the crash took out a stop sign.

Erie Police investigating multiple late night shots fired calls

Another car reportedly ending up on the front lawn of someone’s house.

No word has been released on the injuries or the cause of the accident.

Police are currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Driver flees scene of car accident on Bayfront; woman taken to hospital

Erie Police are investigating an early morning collision. The car accident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Buffalo Road and the Bayfront Connector. Both vehicles were heading northbound on the Bayfront when they tried to merge and ended up colliding. The driver of the first vehicle reportedly fled the scene. One woman was taken to […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police: Man Crashes into Fence, Flees Scene Before Wrecking Again

ROUSEVILLE BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a hit-and-run crash in Rouseville Borough on Friday. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, July 29, along Cherry Run Road, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2014 Buick Verano driven...
ROUSEVILLE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
Erie, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Accidents
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Natty Light From Sheetz

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Beer From Convenience Store. PSP Franklin responded to the Sheetz, along U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Monday, August 1 around 12:56 a.m. for a report of a male subject stealing two cases of beer.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver hits horse in Warren County

A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township. The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane. By the time the driver […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree

GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Horse struck by Dodge Intrepid on Route 6

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fog was a contributing factor in a recent vehicle vs horse collision in Warren County. A Dodge Intrepid struck a horse on July 27 on Route 6 in Columbus Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of the 2012 Dodge Intrepid was traveling west on Route 6 when he encountered […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Car#Traffic Accident#Pennsylvania State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Catalytic converters stolen from Erie casino shuttle buses

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three Presque Isle Downs and Casino shuttle buses had their catalytic converters stolen recently. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the three shuttle buses (all white 2014 Ford E-350 Super Duty vehicles) had their catalytic converters cut and stolen between 10 p.m. on July 23 and midnight on July 26. […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Police discover illegal drugs during traffic stop in Jamestown

Police discovered a quantity of illegal drugs after a traffic stop in the area of Pine and East 5th Streets in Jamestown early Tuesday morning. Jamestown Police say officers stopped Stephen Glover Sr. shortly after 6 am and found he had a suspended license. A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of meth, fentanyl and digital scales. Glover was transported to the City Jail where he was arraigned and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail. Glover has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, aggravated unlicensed operator 2nd and failing to signal prior to 100 feet.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Couple seeks answers after hit and run accident

One man is hospitalized after being hit by a car on July 29. Erie Police have confirmed that this was a hit and run that took place at the intersection of 12th Street and Greengarden. On Monday, police are still left searching for answers. Here is more from both the victim and his fiance. We […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
erienewsnow.com

Prayer Service Held for Missing, Endangered Crawford County Woman

A missing, endangered Crawford County woman was the focus of a prayer vigil Wednesday morning. The community gathered for the prayer service for Candice Caffas at New Beginnings Church on Leslie Rd. in Meadville. Police said Caffas, 34, ran away from her Union Township home July 15. Several search efforts...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Late night fire damages Cambridge Springs house

A fire damaged a house in Cambridge Springs late Monday night. Calls for a structure fire went out around 11:15 p.m. in the 22000 block of Yankee Hill Road. According to firefighters on the scene, the fire started in the garage and spread to the house. Crews were able to put out the fire with […]
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating multiple late night shots fired calls

Erie Police are now searching for suspects after multiple shots fired incidents took place on Sunday night. Police said three neighborhoods were struck by dozens of rounds of gunfire. We spoke with neighbors who said that they heard the gunshots. One neighbor from the 700 block of Poplar St. said that she is shaken up […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Prospective Drivers Discover Driving Bus Not as Intimidating as Thought

There has been a nationwide bus driver shortage effecting schools across the country and here in Erie. Forcing one transportation company, to take a unique approach to its search for more school bus drivers. The Millcreek School District and bus company First Student invited anyone to give it a try...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City of Erie Firefighters practice confined space rescue training

City of Erie Firefighters got some firsthand training while simulating a rescue operation on Wednesday. Here is more on how important it is for rescue crews to have this experience. Crews were at Donjon Shipbuilding for their training exercise as they were hoisted down a 30-foot shaft and has to hoist up an injured victim. […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Suspect wanted for shooting at police captured in Hermitage

One of two Erie, Pennsylvania men, sought for allegedly firing shots at three pursuing police officers has been captured in Hermitage. Acting on a tip that 29-year-old Shadarryl Jones may be in Mercer County, State Police, a Special Emergency Response Team, SWAT officers, U.S. Marshals, and Hermitage Police searched two apartments in Hermitage last Wednesday.
HERMITAGE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy