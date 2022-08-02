Two car accident sends one car almost into a house while other car takes out stop sign

A two car accident almost sent one vehicle into a house.

The accident took place just before 8:15 p.m. on the 2600 block of Saltsman Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, one of the vehicles involved in the crash took out a stop sign.

Another car reportedly ending up on the front lawn of someone’s house.

No word has been released on the injuries or the cause of the accident.

Police are currently investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.