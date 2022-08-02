ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmitsburg, MD

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

By Sean Streicher
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration 01:58

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown.

"You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.

The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University.

"There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.

But the most recognizable feature, a 26-foot tall gilded sculpture of the Blessed Virgin Mary atop a 78-foot bell tower, currently sits cloaked in tarp and scaffolding.

"When we went back up two years ago to regild her, we found out that the armature inside of her had corroded," explained Walsh.

And so began the year-long restoration process, transporting it to Virginia to be repaired, then back to the bell tower to be gilded in 240 grams of gold.

"Now she is beautiful," said Walsh, "We're using state-of-the-art technology, and she should be good for 100 years, they tell us."

They hope to have the process completed by the end of August, restoring the 60-year-old statue to her former glory.

"She is remarkably beautiful. You can see her from miles away. If you're traveling on Route 15, you catch a glimpse of her and she immediately draws you in," said Walsh.

It's free to visit the site but they rely on donations to keep the ground beautiful. Learn more at the grotto's website .

Comments / 26

AP_001251.0f1d3b7057ac4b7b90e76ae127c33059.1119
1d ago

That is a Statue of Mary at the grotto above The Mount, which is a Catholic college. She watches over all the students, so if you don’t like it, don’t go or send your kids. Both of my children attended here and it was a great experience! Stop the cancel culture comments and grow up!

Reply(1)
9
Teresa Irvin
22h ago

Wonderful! Our Lady is worthy of Royal treatment. Hope the Queen of Heaven is smiling in heaven for this love.

Reply
4
 

Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
