Tolland man charged with vandalizing Pride flag sign, police say

www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Related
Register Citizen
Police: Pair charged in shooting into unoccupied car outside Newington motel
NEWINGTON — Two people were charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting into an unoccupied car outside a local motel last year, police said. Investigators received a call from guests at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2021 after waking up to gunfire. Police said seven shots were fired into an unoccupied motor vehicle in the parking lot. \
Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
Register Citizen
Torrington man faces gun and drug charges after state, local probe
TORRINGTON — A lengthy investigation in northwestern Connecticut involving state and local police yielded fentanyl, crack cocaine and an illegally owned gun, authorities said Wednesday. It also allowed them to arrest a suspected drug dealer, police said. Detectives with the Connecticut State Police and the Torrington Police Department worked...
Milford Man Threatened Walmart Employees With Knife, Racist Language Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening Walmart employees with a knife and racist language. The incident took place in New Haven County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in Milford, at the store on Boston Post Road. Officers responded to the store for a threatening complaint where employees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
Register Citizen
Police: Armed with knife, Milford man uses racial slur, threatens to kill Walmart worker
MILFORD — A man was arrested after police say he used a racial insult and threatened to kill a Walmart employee while holding a knife Monday. Anthony Kane, 32, of Milford, was charged with second-degree threatening while carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and two counts of breach of peace, police said. He also was arrested on a warrant for two counts of violation of probation.
Register Citizen
Man on probation for stealing car accused of Bridgeport carjacking
BRIDGEPORT — A homeless man, on probation less than a week for stealing a car, is accused of carjacking a Seymour woman at knifepoint after she stopped to talk to a friend in Bridgeport. Julio Maldonado-Rivera, 47, was arrested after a chase with police through Trumbull and Bridgeport. He...
Register Citizen
Groton police investigating drug theft at Long Hill Road Walgreens
GROTON — Three men stole narcotics from a Walgreens in Groton Wednesday morning, according to police. It wasn’t until an officer interrupted the crime and ordered the men to stop that the suspects fled, the Groton Town Police Department said in a news release. The men — clad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
Register Citizen
11 people shot in Hartford in 4 days, police say
HARTFORD — A shooting late Tuesday night injured two men, one critically, police said. They are the 10th and 11th people shot in the capital city in recent days, one of whom died. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street in the southern half of the city shortly...
NBC Connecticut
Jewelry Stolen from Kiosk at Shoppes at Buckland Hills: Police
Jewelry was stolen from a kiosk inside the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and police are asking for help to determine who is responsible. Manchester police said the theft they are investigating could be connected to another at Danbury Fair Mall. Early on Tuesday morning, someone forced open kiosk...
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
Register Citizen
Police: Man seriously hurt when car slams into Guilford barn
GUILFORD — A man was seriously injured when the car he was driving went off the road and slammed into a barn, police said. According to Police Chief Butch Hyatt, the crash happened Tuesday in the 5000-block of Durham Road. The driver was heading north when the vehicle crossed over the lane for southbound traffic and struck the building, which is close to the road, Hyatt said.
Register Citizen
Two charged with assaulting officer at Milford bar, police say
MILFORD — A man and woman were each charged with assaulting an officer and other charges early Sunday at a Milford bar, according to the police department. Officers were called to Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniels Street at 1 a.m. Sunday to help the bar close down. At that time, officers saw Dinsdale Brown, 25, of Ansonia, trying to get back into the bar after being thrown out, the police department said in a news release.
wshu.org
Commissioners vote to fire former New Haven police officer following arrest
The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a former police officer who was arrested last year. According to the New Haven Independent, Christopher Troche was arrested for allegedly pressuring a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant to send him nude photographs and to have sex in exchange for money in January 2021.
Register Citizen
Hamden police officer dies in crash two days after retirement
HAMDEN — Two days after his retirement, officials say Officer Michael Pantera was killed in a car crash. Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, died Tuesday in North Branford, Detective Sean Dolan said. Pantera had retired on Sunday, Dolan said. “Mike was a compassionate police officer...
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Comments / 0