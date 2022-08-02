Tolland man charged with vandalizing Pride flag sign, police say

MILFORD — A man and woman were each charged with assaulting an officer and other charges early Sunday at a Milford bar, according to the police department. Officers were called to Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniels Street at 1 a.m. Sunday to help the bar close down. At that time, officers saw Dinsdale Brown, 25, of Ansonia, trying to get back into the bar after being thrown out, the police department said in a news release.

