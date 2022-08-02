Norfolk Red Cross volunteers travel to Kentucky to provide aid

NORFOLK, Va. - Red Cross volunteers have left Hampton Roads for Eastern Kentucky to help in the aftermath of the historic flooding.

“We saw huge trees that had been upended and were on the banks of the river," Norfolk volunteer Linda Rainey said. "We saw school buses that were lifted off the road and were now into buildings.”

Rainey and one other volunteer from the local Red Cross chapter traveled to Kentucky over the weekend. Rainey is a spiritual care adviser, and the other volunteer is driving emergency operations vehicles.

She said not only is the Red Cross providing shelter and a hot meal, but basic health services as well. She said the people they're helping have nothing.

“These people left everything, and they’ve lost everything, they left medication behind, because they just had to leave they didn’t have time to grab all that,” Rainey said.

She said they're trying to recruit more volunteers. More information on how to get involved can be found here .

“It’s an honor to be a Red Cross member and a volunteer for these people,” Rainey said.