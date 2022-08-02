Adam Cole set to return to AEW this week on Dynamite

www.pwtorch.com
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
PWMania
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley Addresses Return At SummerSlam on Raw, Advertised Match For October Raw
Bayley addressed her return with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Bayley spoke in a couple of backstage segments with her associates and first said that it was not about Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch; they were talking about the three of them.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE
Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:
411mania.com
WWE Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Mysterios for tonight’s show, along with two triple threat matches to determine a #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Championship.
stillrealtous.com
USA Network Reportedly Approves Interesting Idea For WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of Raw is set to focus on the fallout from SummerSlam, and there’s a lot of anticipation for the show as fans are anxious to see what direction the brand will go in when it comes to creative. WrestleVotes is reporting that they’ve been told Raw...
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay Wants AEW Star To Leave NJPW
After night 8 of the G1 Climax 32 on July 30, NJPW star Will Ospreay shared his thoughts about AEW star Lance Archer being back in NJPW. “Why is Lance still here? He’s too big,” the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion said. “Thank god, Jeff’s going. I don’t feel like I could cope. It should be illegal. It just should be illegal. I don’t want him here. Can we please send him away? Tony, Tony, look just, Mr. Khan, I’m begging you. Please keep him on AEW, because otherwise he’s gonna kill me. He’s gonna kill him. Jeff [Cobb] please stop him.”
wrestlinginc.com
Who Would “Hangman” Adam Page Chase The AEW Trios Championships With?
“Hangman” Adam Page has made it to the top of the AEW mountain, having won the coveted World Championship, the Tag Team Championships with Kenny Omega, and managing to become one of the most over stars on the entire roster. There is still one set of titles that the Millennial Cowboy has yet to win: the newly added Trios Championship.
Yardbarker
Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner, Madison Rayne debut set for AEW Rampage
AEW interim World Champion Jon Moxley will have a fight on his hands this Friday as he faces the debuting Mance Warner on a live edition of Rampage. If Warner picks up the win, he will earn a future title shot. While it will be his on-screen in-ring debut for AEW, he worked the AEW Dark: Elevation taping before Wednesday's Dynamite that will air this Monday.
Yardbarker
AEW adds Madison Rayne as coach, announces talent relations promotions
AEW announced on Wednesday that they are expanding their talent relations team, promoting four familiar names within that group, and bringing on former Impact women's wrestler Madison Rayne as a coach for the women's division. Rayne begins her new role tonight as Dynamite heads to her hometown of Columbus, Ohio....
411mania.com
Hangman Page on Potentially Pursuing the AEW Trios Titles with The Dark Order
– AEW star and former AEW World Champion Adam Hangman Page recently appeared at the Galaxy Con in Raleigh, North Carolina. All Elite Hub posted a clip of Hangman’s Q&A panel where he’s asked about possibly pursuing the AEW Trios Titles and who he’d like to team with. Hangman Page stated the following:
stillrealtous.com
Bryan Danielson On Why He Chose AEW Over WWE
Bryan Danielson spent years performing as Daniel Bryan in WWE, but in 2021 his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment expired and he decided to take a chance and jump to All Elite Wrestling. Since then Bryan has become one of the top stars in AEW. However, he’s said in the past that signing with AEW wasn’t an easy decision for him.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/1/22) SummerSlam Fallout
Fallout from Saturday’s major event will be featured in tonight’s live broadcast of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The WWE Hall of Famer Edge is most likely to make his RAW comeback after returning at SummerSlam to take out The Judgment Day. WWE has not yet announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show.
Yardbarker
Eddie Kingston challenges Sammy Guevara to AEW All Out match
Eddie Kingston has issued a challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. Speaking in a backstage segment on this week's Dynamite, Kingston interrupted a video package celebrating the impending wedding of Guevara and Tay Conti. Kingston made fun of the WWE trope of standing at an awkward angle to...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts Preview (08/06) – Two New Matches Added, ROH World Title Match
Two new matches have been added to AEW’s Battle of the Belts 3 scheduled for Saturday. Current AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will take on Jamie Hayter with her title on the line. The match comes after the two women faced off in tag team action on tonight’s edition of “Dynamite,” with Hayter and teammate Dr. Britt Baker DMD defeating Rosa and her “Thunderstorm” partner, Toni Storm.
AEW Dynamite live results: Jericho, Yuta collide in Columbus
It’s the old guard vs. the young blood on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Chris Jericho has worn many hats and held many titles over the course of his illustrious wrestling career, and can still put on a main event performance with the best of them. But he might have bitten off more than he can chew in the form of the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta. Other matches on the slate for this particular Wednesday include Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, and the #ThunderStorm team of Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm in a grudge...
411mania.com
Adam Cole & reDRagon Turn On Young Bucks On AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page Makes Save
The Undisputed Elita has fallen apart, as Adam Cole and reDRagon turned on the Young Bucks during tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw Cole make his return on tonight’s show with the Bucks, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly for an in-ring promo. Cole said that he still is not medically cleared and said the Undisputed Elite could not wrestle in the AEW Trios Championship tournament. When the Bucks questioned that, O’Reilly and Fish attacked them from behind and Cole said they wouldn’t be capable of competing.
PWMania
Undisputed Elite Turn Against The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole stated on the August 3, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite that he is still isn’t cleared to wrestle and that the Young Bucks won’t be able to participate in the upcoming trios tournament due to physical limitations. The Bucks were then attacked by Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish, who were about to injure Matt Jackson when “Hangman” Adam Page made the save. Page and the Bucks teased a reunion.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Addresses Recent Shakeups Behind The Scenes At AEW
AEW beefed up their talent relations department earlier today, with the announcement that former Impact Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne will be coaching the AEW Women’s Roster. “We’ve shaken up the office a bit,” AEW President Tony Khan told “Busted Open Radio,” “We have a lot of great executives, and...
AEW Fight Forever: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game
Ever since Yuke’s ended their collaboration with 2K Games, WWE 2K has never been the same. Yuke’s more arcadey flavor for their older wrestling games clashes with 2K’s more simulation-style direction. Hence, Yuke’s decided to work with AEW instead, giving wrestling fans hope that they’ll get to see Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain’s second coming […] The post AEW Fight Forever: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
