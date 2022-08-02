Adam Cole set to return to AEW this week on Dynamite

It’s the old guard vs. the young blood on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Chris Jericho has worn many hats and held many titles over the course of his illustrious wrestling career, and can still put on a main event performance with the best of them. But he might have bitten off more than he can chew in the form of the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta. Other matches on the slate for this particular Wednesday include Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, and the #ThunderStorm team of Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm in a grudge...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO