Siouxland's Most Wanted: Antonio Rockwood

siouxlandnews.com
kiwaradio.com
Man Flees DCI, Initiates Manhunt Near Grand Falls Casino Near Larchwood; Sheldon K9 Assists
Larchwood, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department’s K9 was used to help find a man who had run from DCI officers at the Grand Falls Casino near Larchwood on Monday, August 1st, 2022. According to Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agent Troy Nelson, the incident started when...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Antonio Rockwood, 24. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Rockwood is wanted on a warrant issued by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape. Rockwood walked away from...
Sioux City Journal
Pair pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City men have pleaded not guilty of robbing two women at gunpoint in a Sioux City apartment. Kemo Levi, 26, entered his plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm. Jocquan McClouid,...
Officials release name in Monona County fatal plane crash
Authorities have released the name of a pilot who was pronounced dead at the scene of a plane crash.
Release: Sioux City Fire Rescue helps injured cell tower worker
Sixteen SCFR members responded to the scene.
kicdam.com
Hartley Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Weapons Charge
A Hartley man has pled guilty to illegally owning a firearm as a felon in Sioux City Federal District Court. 34 year old Joe Ripka was arrested in December after a traffic stop in Cherokee County. Ripka had been pulled over for having no license plates on his vehicle. During the stop he reportedly showed signs of impairment and deputies brought in a K9 which signaled the presence of a substance in the car.
Sioux City Journal
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Sioux City Journal
29-year-old Sioux City man gets five years in prison for smoking weed with minor
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for smoking marijuana several times with a female minor. Oscar Gomez, 29, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, which was reduced from distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18, a Class B felony, as part of a plea agreement.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Siouxland African-Fest 2022
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Samuel Asante sat down with Jacob Heller to discuss the upcoming Siouxland African Festival on "Talk of the Town." The 2022 Siouxland African Festival will showcase African culture and celebrate diversity. There will be nations from across the continent represented at the festival. SA-Fest 2022...
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police chief worries about allowing ATVs/UTVs on streets
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told city councilmembers Monday, during a presentation, that the "negatives" associated with allowing ATVs and UTVs on city streets "far outweigh the positives." At the council's July 25 meeting, Gerald Collins, who lives in the Riverside neighborhood, asked them to...
Fairgoers share their favorite parts of the Plymouth County Fair
The Plymouth County Fair took place over the weekend.
siouxlandnews.com
Cuming County Sheriff identifies victim in Hwy 275 accident
CUMING COUNTY, Neb. — The Cuming County Sheriff is identifying the victim of a fatal accident on Highway 275 near Beemer on Friday. An eastbound Chrysler, driven by 22-year-old Carlos Mora, of Wisner, NE crossed the center line and struck a westbound Dodge ram pickup, driven by 16-year-old Bowdy Bird, also of Wisner, NE.
siouxcountyradio.com
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
siouxlandnews.com
August is National Immunization Awareness Month
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The month of August is recognized as National Immunization Awareness Month, and healthcare providers are working to keep Siouxland residents up to date on their immunizations. Many people tend to fall behind on their recurring vaccinations and could have the potential for more severe cases of these illnesses.
siouxlandnews.com
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Cuming County accident
CUMING COUNTY, Neb. — One person was killed Friday night in a crash near Beemer Friday night. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 275 at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday. The Sheriff says a car was traveling east when it crossed the center line...
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
