Unlicensed Driver Arrested After Backing into Unmarked Police Vehicle

L.A. Weekly
Isaiah Martinez Died in Reckless Crash on Finney Road [Modesto, CA]
Suspected DUI Crash on Finney Road, One Killed and Two Injured. The incident happened on July 20th, at around 11:00 p.m., when officers were dispatched after a speeding Chevrolet Suburban. According to California Highway Patrol, the driver of the Suburban was swerving on the road and eventually lost control. The...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Hospitalized after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on R Street [Merced, CA]
Female Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision near West 16th Street. Officers responded to the scene around 11:19 p.m., at the 1700 block of R Street after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Investigators say the driver of a dark green sedan struck the female pedestrian as she was crossing the street. Upon...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Two-Car Collision on Charter Way [Stockton, CA]
Man and Woman Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash near Tillie Lewis Drive. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., near the Tillie Willis Drive intersection, shortly after emergency crews responded to the scene. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, authorities located a damaged silver Acura...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area
A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 12:34 am Tuesday morning, a Turlock Police sergeant in the 1200 block of North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The sergeant made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver and his passenger, Ralph...
Arrest after party shooting in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now behind bars in Merced after police say shot another man in the back at a party, leaving the victim in critical condition. Officers say, on July 17 at 1:20 a.m. they received a call of a gunshot wound victim at a residence near the 1100 block of […]
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 12 [Lodi, CA]
LODI, CA (August 2, 2022) – Saturday evening, a police pursuit on State Route 12 ended in a motorcycle crash and claimed a rider’s life. The incident happened at around 11:44 p.m., when California Highway Patrol spotted a motorcyclist speeding near Interstate 5. Officers attempted to stop the...
KMPH.com
Woman wanted for robbery and assault in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole items from a Target store and assaulted an employee in Atwater. Police received calls around 6:58 p.m. on Monday of a woman who took items from a Target store. When a Target employee tried to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir
CHP traffic officers reported a fatal car accident on 26 Mile Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, 2022. The incident took place at around 3:45 p.m. at Eastman Road and 26 Mile Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on 26 Mile Road.
Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.” According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away. […]
31-Year-Old Man Died In A Motorcycle Collision In Lodi (Lodi, CA)
On Saturday night, a motorcyclist from Stockton crashed into another vehicle during a police chase. The California Highway Patrol claimed that one of their officers tried to stop a Harley-Davidson travelling at a high rate of speed on State [..]
L.A. Weekly
Ricardo Chavez Injured, Luis Dominguez Arrested after DUI Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Man Hospitalized after Fiery Hit-and-Run Collision near Olive Avenue. Just after 6:00 p.m., police received a collision report just west of Olive Avenue on July 26th. Per reports, Dominguez was heading east on Santa Fe Avenue in a 2002 Ford Mustang. For reasons unknown, he suddenly veered into the oncoming lane where he collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Nissan.
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
Ceres police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing at a McDonalds
CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.
Suspect arrested after stabbing in Modesto
MODESTO -- Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed someone in Modesto early Tuesday morning.The scene was on Scenic Drive and Coffee Road.Modesto police say it appears the suspect and victim know each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Later Tuesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Kidnapping victim found safe in Merced, suspect arrested, police say
The victim has been found safe. RJ Blueford was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.
2 people arrested, accused of killing man in Stockton in December
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in a deadly shooting in Stockton in December, according to the Stockton Police Department. A 23-year-old man was found shot and killed on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Houston Avenue. Police found the man in a car with a gunshot wound and he later died.
Man arrested for stealing from Merced tire shop, police say
Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a tire shop in Merced.
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
