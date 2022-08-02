Two Peoria schools renamed after local community heroes

www.centralillinoisproud.com
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools celebrate new names for district buildings
Harrison Community Learning Center is now the Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center. The school is one of five Peoria Public schools starting the 2022-23 year with a new name. Family, friends and admirers of Annie Jo Gordon gathered in front of the school Tuesday evening to celebrate the new...
Central Illinois Proud
First day for Peoria Public Schools students
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first day of school for Peoria Public Schools was Wednesday, two weeks ahead of many other school districts. Local community leaders rolled out the red carpet to welcome back Sterling Middle School students on their first day. Students arriving at school were greeted by police officers, clergy, school staff, and other community members.
hoiabc.com
PPS students start first day of new year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Teachers and staff at Sterling Elementary welcomed kids in as they stepped through the doors for their first day of class. The August 3 back to school date is the earlier students ever have filed in to their classrooms. It’s a part of a change to the Peoria Public School calendar. For at least one parent, sending her children off to school was a relief.
1470 WMBD
Five PPS schools start new school year with new names
PEORIA, Ill. – Five Peoria Public Schools will start the new school year Wednesday with new names. Ribbon-cuttings for the schools started Monday and are continuing Tuesday. “Children need to know who they are. They need to know that they came from greatness, that they came from people…their origin was not just slavery,” said Martha Ross, Peoria Public School Board president, to 25 News.
Central Illinois Proud
Library renovations underway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s public library is under construction in a multi-phase project that will cost $25 million. Work is underway on a nearly 22,000-square-foot expansion of the library. Staff cleared out materials on the building’s west side, prepping for the first phase of construction. Director Jeanne...
Central Illinois Proud
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
Central Illinois Proud
PPS going to federal mediation with teachers union
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) Union President Jeff Adkins announced Wednesday that PFT and Peoria Public Schools (PPS) will be going to federal mediation to hash out contract agreements. PFT ended the bargaining session with PPS on August 2 by requesting federal mediation. “We are...
Central Illinois Proud
Shawn Sollberger officially named Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria officially has a new fire chief. Wednesday, City Manager Patrick Urich named Shawn Sollberger as the new chief of the Peoria Fire Department. The chief started his career with the department on April 3, 1998. Over the years, he was promoted to captain, battalion chief, division chief, and, on May 15, 2021, assistant fire chief.
hoiabc.com
Back-to-School bash draws hundreds
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Up to 400 people attended at the ‘Back-to-School’ bash at the Tri-County Urban League Saturday afternoon. The league teamed up with the Peoria Fire Department and Central Illinois Friends to give out backpacks full of markers, pencils and more. Attendees also got fresh produce, while the kids enjoyed a DJ and a bounce house.
977wmoi.com
1138 North Cherry Street Recognized with Community Blue Ribbon Award
The August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award is 1138 North Cherry Street. This is the home of Ed and Tammy Weaver. The 7th ward property was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods. The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the August 15th council meeting.The house was erected in 1920. The Weavers purchased the property in 2016 and began a labor of love to put their unique stamp on the residence. Their grandson has labeled the Craftsman style house with English Tudor influences the “bush with a roof” for its ivy-covered brick walls that cool the house in summer and retain heat in the winter.
hoiabc.com
Local library holds back-to-school bash
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Public Library hosted a back-to-school bash to celebrate the end of summer break. There was games, a photo booth, crafts, a petting zoo, and plenty of ice cream for kids. The library also shared information with families about the services they currently...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria to lower CSO’s one year at a time
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do people ever wonder where stormwater goes when it rains heavily? It’s called combined sewer overflow, or CSO, and it drains into the Illinois river. A combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, sewage, and wastewater into one pipe. It transports all the wastewater it...
1470 WMBD
Memphis to Peoria runners begin the trip to St. Jude
PEORIA, Ill. — The St. Jude Memphis to Peoria runners are making their way down to Tennessee, having left Peoria Tuesday morning. 160 runners, chefs to feed them, and other support staff are headed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis where they’ll start their run back to Peoria on Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria launches equity accountability program
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday July 26, Peoria city council approved the creation of the Peoria Equity Accountability Program (PeAP), which will the creation of the first business certification for minority and women-owned businesses. The goal is to provide a mechanism to increase the financial support of minority...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
Central Illinois Proud
Kids’ lemonade stand raises $3,500 for St. Jude
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A neighborhood kids’ lemonade stand in Peoria raised more than $3,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this past weekend. About a dozen kids from the Knolls neighborhood raised money for St. Jude by selling lemonade and other treats all weekend. Suzanne Miller...
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Chillicothe community fundraises for Cuddles with Kindness during a pool party
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Providing stuffed animals to kids facing traumatic situations in local hospitals. It’s the mission of Chillicothe-based nonprofit Cuddles with Kindness. It’s a cheerful delivery each Valentine’s Day. “We’ve had kids that go from crying to absolute smiles just [by] getting a stuffed...
hoiabc.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
