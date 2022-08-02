ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

SC’s 988 suicide prevention lifeline center sees influx of calls

By Jason Raven
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPmGw_0h1Ag7k200

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s only National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center says the number of people reaching out for help has nearly doubled since 988 number became operational.

Mental Health America of Greenville County operates the call center.

Executive Director Jennifer Piver said without steady, state funding they cannot add more workers to deal with the extra call volume.

Amazon rolls out new perk for Prime members in select cities

According to Piver, staff, volunteers and others have been doing a great job answering as many calls as possible during the last two weeks.

Piver said before the 988 changeover, the center was getting on average about 65 calls per day.

“Many people didn’t know about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This has brought more people to this service,” she said.

Data show the average pick-up time is 17 seconds. More data is below (MHAGC did not have data on texts or chats available yet):

Week 1 of 988

  • 923 individuals reached out through phone calls
  • 697 calls were answered
  • 131 average amount of calls per day
  • 101.1% increase
  • Answer rates by day were from 57.5% to 86.7%
  • 108 individuals waited and were transferred out of state
  • 125 didn’t wait to be transferred and abandoned the call.
  • Average speed of answer for calls this week was 17.3 seconds

Week 2 of 988

  • 859 individuals reached out through phone calls
  • 637 calls were answered
  • 122 average amount of calls per day
  • 87.7% increase
  • Answer rates by day ranged from 69.0% to 82.7%
  • 69 individuals waited to be transferred out of state
  • 153 didn’t wait to be transferred and abandoned the call
  • Average speed to answer the calls was 17.0 seconds

According to Piver, they are looking at trends to utilize their staff in the best way possible.

Calls that aren’t answered in South Carolina are routed to a back-up center in another state. Piver said it could take up to a couple minutes for someone to answer. She wants to assure anyone who reaches out, their call will be answered.

“We know it’s hard to wait for help when you are in distress. We assure you that 24/7/365 there are hundreds of compassionate 988 workers throughout the US who are there and want to be a support to you via calls, chats, or texts,” Piver said.

State lawmakers allocated about $1.3 million for a second 988 call center in South Carolina to help keep calls in the Palmetto State.

The state Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) hopes to have that operational by the start of 2023.

Bell Auditorium renovation plans moving forward

You can also connect with state resources directly. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call SCDMH’s Mobile Crisis Team at 833-364-2274.

Piver said they’ll continue to work with local, state and federal partners for funding. She said they’ve spoken with members of the General Assembly about establishing a sustainable state funding method.

For more information on how you can help Mental Health America of Greenville County click or tap here .

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 98 8 or 1-800-273-8255 . You can also call SCDMH’s Mobile Crisis Team at 833-364-2274.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina

As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX Carolina

Upstate block parties connecting people to healthcare

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local event organizer and radio personality has been jumping around the upstate this summer hosting block parties. The goal was to give kids something to do with free food, games and music but also bring the community together. Not only do they bring the...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Health
Greenville, SC
Health
City
Greenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
Charleston City Paper

How abortion now works in South Carolina

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24, state abortion laws, particularly in red, Southern states, changed rapidly. In South Carolina, for example, the ruling triggered a 6-week “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban and now, some lawmakers want a total ban. “The laws are designed to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg seeks feedback on $16.5M in American Rescue Plan spending

Spartanburg will decide in late 2022 how to use $16.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding based on public input. A public input session is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Spartanburg Community College Downtown Campus gymnasium at 142 S. Dean St. It's the second public input session held on the funding, with the first session held June 16. The city is working with Angela Terry, a leadership development consultant, to gather information from the sessions to present to City Council.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Rates#Mobile Crisis
crbjbizwire.com

Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
CHARLESTON, SC
bigeasymagazine.com

South Carolina Motor Accidents – The World of Commute in South Carolina

In this era, where the number of cars we own and drive has become a status symbol and everyone wants in on the action, it’s considered fancy to own fast cars and perform dangerous stunts on them. People take part in such activities on a competitive scale even though none of them are professionals.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
WDBO

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A six-acre plot at the corner of Ramsey Drive and Webster Road has become the future site of a new Habitat for Humanity neighborhood. On Wednesday, a celebration took place to raise the walls of the first home in Heritage Hills. Christina Miraglia and her...
GREENVILLE, SC
WJBF

WJBF

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy