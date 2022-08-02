FSU Prof Makes Profane Tirade Pay With $95K Settlement

wrkr.com
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
‘Red’ Ottawa County goes more conservative with newcomers blasting longtime incumbent leaders
GRAND HAVEN, MI – They ran on personal freedom and parental rights. They criticized the current Republican county leaders for not doing enough to stop the school mask mandate instituted by the county health director. And, during Tuesday’s primary election, voters overwhelmingly supported the right-leaning Ottawa Impact group over...
'I feel like we're being harassed': Eastown business owners say discrimination forced them to shut down
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owners of Eastown Hookah Lounge in Grand Rapids closed their doors and moved out of the building at the corner of Wealthy and Lake and Norwood Ave on July 29. After taking over the business just 14 months ago, they say shutting down was not their choice.
400 feet deep: Diver plunges to 1899 shipwreck off Muskegon shoreline
Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks.
Morning Sun
Services set for fallen Clare deputy
Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
See the Earliest Photos of the Oldest Operating Boy Scout Camp in America, in West Michigan
It's the oldest operating Boy Scout Camp in the United States of America - Since 1911 - and it just happens to be in western Michigan. Welcome to Camp Owasippe! More than 40 acres of land on Crystal lake in Whitehall, just north of Muskegon, and what has been a camp home to hundreds of thousands, if not MILLIONS of Boy Scouts over the past 111 years.
Fox17
Holland intersection reopens after crash
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
Watch Classic Movies Aboard This WWII Era Warship in Muskegon
Docked on the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon sits the WWII era landing ship tank the USS LST-393. Only one of two landing ship tanks (LSTs) to survive in their original form of some 1,051 that were originally built. Currently a floating veteran museum, what's most impressive about the...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake
It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Morning Sun
Barryton man says Union woman threatened to kill him
A Barryton man told a deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that an older woman from Union Township threatened to stab him with a knife over money that was possibly stolen. The 19-year-old man said that the 48-year-old woman were talking outside an apartment in the 4000 block...
Fox17
West Olive woman seriously hurt in Robinson Twp. crash
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old West Olive woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Robinson Township on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened after 9:30 a.m. at Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. We’re told the woman was traveling south along 104th...
