ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

FSU Prof Makes Profane Tirade Pay With $95K Settlement

By Benson
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
bridgemi.com

Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote

A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
JAMESTOWN, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Big Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profanity#Profane#College#Ferris State University#The New York Post
Morning Sun

Services set for fallen Clare deputy

Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Holland intersection reopens after crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
FSU
1077 WRKR

Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake

It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Morning Sun

Barryton man says Union woman threatened to kill him

A Barryton man told a deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that an older woman from Union Township threatened to stab him with a knife over money that was possibly stolen. The 19-year-old man said that the 48-year-old woman were talking outside an apartment in the 4000 block...
BARRYTON, MI
Fox17

West Olive woman seriously hurt in Robinson Twp. crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old West Olive woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Robinson Township on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened after 9:30 a.m. at Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. We’re told the woman was traveling south along 104th...
WEST OLIVE, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy