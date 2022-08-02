ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings F David Perron felt disrespected by Blues

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE

Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
theScore

Devils ink Bratt to 1-year deal worth $5.45M

The New Jersey Devils avoided arbitration with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt after signing him to a one-year deal worth $5.45 million on Wednesday. Bratt's salary arbitration hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old will again be a restricted free agent once his new prove-it pact expires. The winger's...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Former Penguins Prospect Cam Lee Signs in KHL

For a number of seasons now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had one of the lowest rated prospect pools across the NHL. The Penguins thinnest position amongst the prospects falls with the defensemen, and the blue line just got a little slimmer. Former defensive prospect Cam Lee has signed a one-year...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23

With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Jake Walman
Person
Ville Husso
The Hockey Writers

3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Paul Stastny

One of the bigger names who remain on the free agent market is Paul Stastny. While the 36-year-old is no longer the offensive star he was in his early days with the Colorado Avalanche, he has proven to still be a solid secondary scorer while maintaining his impressive defensive awareness. In 71 games last season as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, he produced 21 goals and 45 points.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Islanders, Blues, Wild

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Islanders set to announce a few deals are done? Will the Toronto Maple Leafs keep both Calle Jarnkrok and Alex Kerfoot on their roster?. David Perron talks about his exit from the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild are...
NHL
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Nhl#Red Wings F#The St Louis Blues#The Red Wings#Gm
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade

Now that Jesse Puljujarvi is signed, Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland should have an easier time trading him. Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft may be on different pages in this regard, but they ultimately want what’s best for the team. Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy