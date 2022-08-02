ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Two separate shootings reported at the same time Saturday night in Apple Valley

By Victor Valley News Group
vvng.com
 2 days ago
www.vvng.com

police1.com

80-year-old store owner who shot robber's 'arm off' speaks out

NORCO, Calif. — Security video of an 80-year-old store owner who shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the man’s convenience store with a semi-automatic rifle has gone viral. Now, the store owner, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident, is speaking out for the first time.
NORCO, CA
KTLA

3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police

The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
RIALTO, CA
vvng.com

15-year-old stabbed outside a house party in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times outside of a house party Friday night in Victorville. It happened at about 11:18 pm, on July 29, 2022, in the 14400 block of Estero Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that the victim...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was later arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 3 at about 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the location of the collision on Foothill Boulevard, west of Sultana...
FONTANA, CA
WTGS

80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robber

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A California store owner recently turned the tables on a would-be robber when he whipped out a hidden shotgun and hit the suspect in the arm. One of his employees said it's not his first rodeo. Craig Cope, 80, has owned his store since 1967 near...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit

A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
L.A. Weekly

Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said a red Dodge Charger with three people inside collided with a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
VICTORVILLE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto

A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
SAN JACINTO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide

Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck

The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
MENIFEE, CA
stockinvestor.com

‘He Shot My Arm Off’

That was a headline of a story on my local Southern California news website KTLA, as it described one reaction to video of liquor store owner Craig Cope shooting an armed robber with a shotgun. Now, this incident, as well as the very clear, high-definition video with sound that documented...
NORCO, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters handle brushfire in Chino overnight; possibly caused by mylar balloon

Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Chino overnight. The fire was reported near Prado Regional Park at around 12:30 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach an acre's worth of growth, and Chino Valley Fire Department speculated that it could have been caused by a mylar balloon coming in contact with power lines in the area. As a result, several residents in the area lost power, which has since been restored. 
CHINO, CA
vvng.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to conduct an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning and the community of Phelan. It happened just before 5:00 am, on August 1, 2022, along Wilson Ranch Road between Smoketree and Walnut Roads.
PHELAN, CA
KTLA

Burglary at Crestline Christian Camp leads to 3 arrests in Crestline

Authorities made three arrests recently in connection with a burglary that took place in July at a Christian camp in Crestline. The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station was contacted about a burglary at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp located in the 300 block of South Thousand Pines Road near Lake Gregory on July 20. Multiple items […]
CRESTLINE, CA

