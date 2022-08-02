Two separate shootings reported at the same time Saturday night in Apple Valley

www.vvng.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
police1.com
80-year-old store owner who shot robber's 'arm off' speaks out
NORCO, Calif. — Security video of an 80-year-old store owner who shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the man’s convenience store with a semi-automatic rifle has gone viral. Now, the store owner, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident, is speaking out for the first time.
3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police
The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
vvng.com
15-year-old stabbed outside a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times outside of a house party Friday night in Victorville. It happened at about 11:18 pm, on July 29, 2022, in the 14400 block of Estero Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that the victim...
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was later arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 3 at about 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the location of the collision on Foothill Boulevard, west of Sultana...
vvng.com
Classroom at Hook Jr. High in Victorville ransacked during a burglary
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A classroom at Hook Jr. High in Victorville was ransacked during a commercial burglary. It happened on July 27, 2022, at about 7:00 pm, in the 15000 block of Hook Blvd. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said the unknown suspects pried open a door to the...
WTGS
80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robber
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A California store owner recently turned the tables on a would-be robber when he whipped out a hidden shotgun and hit the suspect in the arm. One of his employees said it's not his first rodeo. Craig Cope, 80, has owned his store since 1967 near...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit
A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
L.A. Weekly
Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said a red Dodge Charger with three people inside collided with a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
stockinvestor.com
‘He Shot My Arm Off’
That was a headline of a story on my local Southern California news website KTLA, as it described one reaction to video of liquor store owner Craig Cope shooting an armed robber with a shotgun. Now, this incident, as well as the very clear, high-definition video with sound that documented...
vvng.com
Victorville woman with active warrants arrested after visiting a jail and bringing drugs
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman with active warrants was arrested after she showed up to visit an inmate while under the influence and binging meth into the jail facility, officials said. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the suspect identified as 29-year-old Mary Cox drove to the San...
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Firefighters handle brushfire in Chino overnight; possibly caused by mylar balloon
Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Chino overnight. The fire was reported near Prado Regional Park at around 12:30 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach an acre's worth of growth, and Chino Valley Fire Department speculated that it could have been caused by a mylar balloon coming in contact with power lines in the area. As a result, several residents in the area lost power, which has since been restored.
vvng.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to conduct an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning and the community of Phelan. It happened just before 5:00 am, on August 1, 2022, along Wilson Ranch Road between Smoketree and Walnut Roads.
Burglary at Crestline Christian Camp leads to 3 arrests in Crestline
Authorities made three arrests recently in connection with a burglary that took place in July at a Christian camp in Crestline. The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station was contacted about a burglary at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp located in the 300 block of South Thousand Pines Road near Lake Gregory on July 20. Multiple items […]
