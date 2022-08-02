Duncan PD finds Tyler Alexander with a self-inflicted gunshot, after stabbing a woman to death and shooting another woman

www.kswo.com
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Duncan case
Authorities say they are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another wounded in Duncan.
LPD investigating incident close to thirty first & Cache Rd.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Police Division is investigating an incident, a lieutenant confirmed to 7News Sunday. Though he wouldn’t say what precisely is underneath investigation, crime scene tape surrounded a pair buildings and a parking space on NW thirty first and Cache Street Saturday afternoon. Officers...
Tuesday night fire destroys home in Cache
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night, after flames tore through a home on North Mountain View Drive in Cache. Luckily, no injuries were reported with the fire, which was extinguished a little after 7 p.m.. Multiple emergency crews were on...
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Duncan, according to the Duncan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder. Do not approach Alexander as he may be armed and dangerous. If you have any information about...
Woman pleads in robbery, pepperspray of wheelchair bound woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who peppersprayed a wheelchair bond woman to steal mayonnaise, potato chips and a portable fan, entered a plea on Tuesday. The second defendant in the robbery of a wheelchair-bound woman has pleaded guilty, after testifying against the other defendant, William Henderson, in his trial last month. While the other […]
Victim identified in Haystack bar homicide
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a Wichita Falls bar. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded at 12:11 am Monday, August 1, to investigate an assault with a weapon at the Haystack Bar located at 315 N. Scott Street. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
Fresh 48 issued in Haystack Bar homicide
If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You can also submit a tip online. Here's how.
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
Three arrested in Burkburnett meth by mail case
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and arrests of three Burkburnett residents. The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a...
Vitro forklift accident claims woman’s life
A woman who was run over by a forklift died shortly after arriving at the United Regional ER this weekend.
Poor prison conditions for employees
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former correctional officer and an inmate advocate are speaking out after a prison guard was killed by an inmate earlier this week in Holdenville. Davis correctional facility officer Alan Jay Hershberg was attacked by inmate Gregory Thompson on Sunday morning. Officials said Thompson attacked Hershberg from behind using a homemade weapon and he is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is warning locals. According to officials, a woman has been seen approaching multiple homes late at night, and peeking through windows. They also say that she could potentially be driving a small red car.
Lebanon Road closed due to two-alarm structure fire
We have a crew at the scene of the fire working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
UPDATE: Methamphetamine Causes Evacuation, According to Comanche County Sheriff
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Business at the Comanche County Courthouse returned to normal on Friday, after it was evacuated Thursday afternoon. We now know more about what caused that evacuation and the status of the staff member who was affected. According to Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley, a Sheriff’s Deputy was doing an inventory of a stolen car when they came across a small scale.
Have You Heard the Rumor That the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, OK. is Closing Down Permanently?
There's a rumor being spread around town, online and elsewhere about the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, Fort Sill closing its doors permanently. It's been all over Facebook and other social media pages over the past few weeks. So is there any truth whatsoever to all these rumors? Are we about to lose T.J. Maxx on the westside?
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in southwest Oklahoma about a scam making the rounds. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the caller tells the victim they’re from the sheriff’s office. The scammer then tells the person they didn’t show up for jury...
Lawton Food Bank searches for volunteers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more. Anyone looking to volunteer must be 16 years or older, or if you’re 15 or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult. For...
