Officials: Carter Canyon fire 85 percent contained
GERING, Neb. -- Officials released an update Wednesday on the fire near Gering that was caused by a lightning strike Saturday afternoon. Incident Commander Nate Flowers said that while the fire is growing closer to full containment, fire officials are waiting on multi-mission aircraft surveillance to confirm that. Flowers said...
Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire
GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25000 square miles (64749.77 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire,...
Western Nebraska wildfire still burning, but now 30% contained
(Gering, NE) -- A wildfire in Western Nebraska continues to burn, but fire crews have been able to start containing the blaze. At least three homes have been destroyed, and a handful of others damaged, in the Scotts Bluff County wildfire. It is believed that lightning Saturday night sparked the fire, which then grew quickly due to high winds. Fire investigators say crews were originally battling two separate fires, which merged to make one large fire in the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land area southwest of Gering. As of Sunday night, the fire had grown to 13,051 acres with 30% containment.
Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 33% contained
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Carter Canyon fire is now 33% contained and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter is dropping buckets of water to help contain the fire. According to Ben Bohall, Public Information Office with the Nebraska Forest Service, 15,591 acres have been burned as of Monday afternoon. A total...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned in a swimming accident July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare. At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.
Mandatory evacuations underway at Cedar Canyon Fire south of Gering
GERING, Neb. - Authorities advised people stay away from Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday due to a wildfire that had four separate start sites. The fire was still active Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol and Region 21 Emergency Management asked people to stay east of Highway 71 as...
Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Scotts Bluff, Kimball, and Banner Counties
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Scotts Bluff,. Kimball, Banner, Goshen, and Laramie County until 4:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located near Meriden Rest Area 34 miles northwest of Kimball moving east at 30 miles per hour. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
Sidney kids, adults celebrate new playground in Legion Park
SIDNEY, Neb. — Sidney children had their first opportunity to swing, climb, and play at the new playground at Legion Park in Sidney on Tuesday. The Sidney Park Project Committee, along with many donors cut the Ribbon to the new all-inclusive park at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in front of many community members and kids.
WNCC is hiring actors for nursing simulations
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Western Nebraska Community College is hiring actors to help nursing students with real-life situations. WNCC is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. in...
Panhandle police activity, July 22 - July 27
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
