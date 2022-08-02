Florida to get $70 million in transportation resilience money this year

www.wuwf.org
How Much Money Do You Need to be a Top Earner in Florida? Which City has the Lowest Threshold to be a Top 20% Earner?
Wealth is arguably a relative term. Some people need a modest income to feel as if they are living well, while others may want as many modern comforts and as much security as money can provide them.
Six-figure Her Bold Move donation heads to Nikki Fried campaign with #VoteProChoice endorsement
‘We cannot afford to elect anything less than a pro-choice champion.’. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s bid for Governor is gaining steam this week with the help of a pair of groups focused on electing progressive women who back reproductive rights. On Wednesday, Fried’s campaign announced the endorsement of #VoteProChoice,...
Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
New charter school law that expands approval powers to state -- not just school districts -- sparks concerns
They're now considered the most popular school choice for parents in Florida. Over the past five years, the number of charter schools has increased 5% across the state, with student enrollment up by more than 20%, according to Florida's Department of Education (FDOE). Now a quietly signed new state law...
Send in the Marines: Ron DeSantis defends ex-military teachers over education majors
'I'll take the Marine every day of the week and twice on Sunday.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to “keep plowing forward” with plans to allow military veterans to teach in Florida classrooms, suggesting Wednesday that vets may be better suited to teaching than an education major. “You...
Floridians continue pulling plug on phone lines
Not that long ago, millions of Florida homes and businesses had landline phones. But a new state report details the continued disappearance of what was a staple of life and how demand and competition have “exploded” for wireless and internet-based technology that most Floridians now use to make calls.
Demotech downgrades three Florida insurers
United Property & Casualty, Weston Property & Casualty and FedNat lost their 'A' rating. One week after Demotech President Joseph Petrelli declared his ratings agency wouldn’t change ratings for 17 Florida insurers it had warned of an imminent downgrade, it downgraded one company and withdrew its rating for two others.
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
Florida County Passes "Tenants Bill of Rights"
Pinellas ordinance responds to rising rents and rejection of voucher tenants
How to block robocalls as Florida joins national task force
A new task force against spammy robocalls has launched, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
Florida Attorney General Moody announces formation of nationwide anti-robocall task force
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody as announced a new Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force that will investigate scammers operating outside of the United States. The new task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. Florida serves on the executive committee of the task force...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says doctors who provide gender-affirming care for trans youth should be sued
Florida Governor and potential presidential nominee Ron DeSantis is carrying on and ramping up his anti-trans rhetoric. Where before the governor was content to rail against trans athletes and lie about instruction in Florida schools, he's now calling for doctors who help transgender youth to be sued. “You don’t disfigure...
Citizens insurance rates will soon climb for thousands of Floridians
In less than a month, one of Florida's largest home insurers is raising their rates for a majority of their customers.
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
Florida Democrats attempt to counter DeSantis with school board endorsements
Between the two sets of dueling endorsements, there are currently seven school board races pitting candidates backed by DeSantis against those supported by Democrats.
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
Two Florida Counties Address Rising Rents
County commissions are taking up ordinances to require notices before rent increases
Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
As the school year begins in Florida, Orange County Public Schools is countering rumors about what is restricted under Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The law, which took effect July 1, bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. Following the passage of the bill, a viral social media post mischaracterized what was prohibited under the bill. The post claimed that LGBTQ teachers were barred from having a photo of their spouse on their desk or speaking of their partners.
