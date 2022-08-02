ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County deputies track down pride flag thieves

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Santa Barbara Edhat

Two Brush Fires Near Santa Maria Homeless Camp

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a homeless encampment fire in Santa Maria Wednesday. At 7:42 a.m., crews responded near the intersection of Union Valley and Hummel Drive for a reported fire. Upon arrival crews found a 50x50 foot brush fire in pampas grass and willow near a homeless encampment.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo County COVID cases rising, 7 new deaths

The average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County rose slightly last week, according to the SLO County Health Department. Following locals gathering at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, the county reported a temporary surge in new cases from a daily average of 62 on July 27 to 74 on Aug. 3.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
#Homosexuality#Hate Crime#2nd Amendment#Pride Flag#Thieves#Ballard
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Fiesta 2022 Listings

Plan the Perfect Experience for This Year’s Fiesta Celebration Using Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Old Spanish Days. In partnership with Heal the Ocean, S.B. Channelkeeper, and Downtown S.B., the City of S.B. would like to remind the community that metallic confetti, sequins, and glitter on the ground is considered littering, harmful to our environment, and difficult and expensive to clean up.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Goleta man charged with molesting a child at his business

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested an elderly man for sexually abusing a child at his business in Goleta. The suspect, 79-year-old Samuel Camargo Reyes, who is also known as Samuel Reyes Camargo, is believed to have abused multiple victims at his unmarked office space located at the corner of Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street. Reyes has sold nutritional supplements at the location since about 2011, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
GOLETA, CA
kvta.com

The Man Rescued From A Large Machine In Ventura Monday Has Died

Updated--The man who was rescued by firefighters from a large machine in Ventura Monday morning has died. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office has identified him as 43-year-old Anthony Wrencenyar of Oak View. The cause and manner of his death is still pending. There is still no word from the...
VENTURA, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Arroyo Grande man killed in crash

The CHP has identified the bicyclist who died following a collision with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week as 29-year-old Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande. At approximately 10:19 p.m. on July 27, Joe Farnsworth, 39, was driving a fire truck on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, Smith was riding an electric bike on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

