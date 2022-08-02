Santa Barbara County deputies track down pride flag thieves

calcoastnews.com
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Pride Flag in Santa Ynez Valley Cut Down, Filmed Burning on Social Media
A pride flag hanging at Saint Mark’s in the Valley Episcopal Church in Santa Ynez was cut down on Thursday, July 28, and two people identified as “young adults” have been determined by the Sheriff’s Office to be suspects in the hate crime. The Santa Ynez...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Two Brush Fires Near Santa Maria Homeless Camp
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a homeless encampment fire in Santa Maria Wednesday. At 7:42 a.m., crews responded near the intersection of Union Valley and Hummel Drive for a reported fire. Upon arrival crews found a 50x50 foot brush fire in pampas grass and willow near a homeless encampment.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest catalytic converter theft suspects after pursuit
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people suspected of catalytic converter theft following a pursuit that ended in Ventura. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest catalytic converter theft suspects after pursuit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista
A Goleta teenager was arrested for brandishing a ghost gun – or a gun without a legal serial number – in Isla Vista on Saturday night. The post Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo County COVID cases rising, 7 new deaths
The average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County rose slightly last week, according to the SLO County Health Department. Following locals gathering at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, the county reported a temporary surge in new cases from a daily average of 62 on July 27 to 74 on Aug. 3.
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
kclu.org
Where does our green waste go? Behind the scenes at Ventura County's green recycler
Another truck turns into the Agromin headquarters in Oxnard to dump out its load – a load which started its journey being collected from our green waste containers, before being taken here - to one of the biggest green recycling facilities in Ventura County and the State. "People just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Lawson Dead, Daniel Zuzinec Arrested after DUI Collision on Painted Cave Road [Santa Barbara, CA]
45-Year-Old Woman Died after a Crash on Painted Cave Road north of Highway 154. The incident happened on July 30th, at around 10:00 p.m., when Zuzinec, driving under the influence, fatally struck Lawson on Painted Cave Road, just north of Highway 154. Officers arrived at the area and found Lawson...
National Night Out events all over the Central Coast
There were several "National Night Out" events all over the Central Coast. These events were designed to let neighbors get to know local law enforcement.
63-Year-Old Stephen James Kritz Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed one person in San Luis Obispo. The victim was identified as 63-year-old Stephen James Kritz from San Luis Obispo. [..]
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Fiesta 2022 Listings
Plan the Perfect Experience for This Year’s Fiesta Celebration Using Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Old Spanish Days. In partnership with Heal the Ocean, S.B. Channelkeeper, and Downtown S.B., the City of S.B. would like to remind the community that metallic confetti, sequins, and glitter on the ground is considered littering, harmful to our environment, and difficult and expensive to clean up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara man who killed three in 2019 crash on Highway 154 found guilty
The Santa Barbara man who was accused of killing three people after intentionally crashing his car into another car along Highway 154 in 2019 was found guilty of the crimes by a Santa Barbara jury The post Santa Barbara man who killed three in 2019 crash on Highway 154 found guilty appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Male Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run on Victoria Avenue [San Luis Obispo, CA]
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (August 3, 2022) – Friday morning, an 87-year-old man sustained injuries in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Victoria Avenue. The accident happened on July 22nd, at around 11:15 a.m., at the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue near Woodbridge Street. According to reports, a woman in a...
calcoastnews.com
Goleta man charged with molesting a child at his business
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested an elderly man for sexually abusing a child at his business in Goleta. The suspect, 79-year-old Samuel Camargo Reyes, who is also known as Samuel Reyes Camargo, is believed to have abused multiple victims at his unmarked office space located at the corner of Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street. Reyes has sold nutritional supplements at the location since about 2011, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
kvta.com
The Man Rescued From A Large Machine In Ventura Monday Has Died
Updated--The man who was rescued by firefighters from a large machine in Ventura Monday morning has died. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office has identified him as 43-year-old Anthony Wrencenyar of Oak View. The cause and manner of his death is still pending. There is still no word from the...
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Lares Killed in Rollover Collision on Ventura Road [Port Hueneme, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Bard Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m., on the southbound lanes of Ventura near Bard Road on July 8th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle occupied by Lares collided with another vehicle driven by a woman. Police said one...
Arroyo Grande police chief is one of three CA officers to complete FBI course
Arroyo Grande Police Chief Michael Martinez is one of three California officers to graduate from a recent FBI training course, the department said Tuesday.
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies Arroyo Grande man killed in crash
The CHP has identified the bicyclist who died following a collision with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week as 29-year-old Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande. At approximately 10:19 p.m. on July 27, Joe Farnsworth, 39, was driving a fire truck on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, Smith was riding an electric bike on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
San Luis Obispo woman arrested for hit-and-run that injured senior man
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to a hit-and-run that left a man injured in San Luis Obispo.
Comments / 1