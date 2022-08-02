'The Everglades: River of Grass' takes a look back on the way forward to restoration

www.wuwf.org
Red handed: The connection between human pollution and Florida's worsening red tide outbreaks
When the ominous rust-colored cloud of red tide begins to saturate coastal waters in Southwest Florida, it means beach closures. Asthma attacks. Itchy skin and watery eyes. Dead fish and a wretched smell that can spoil the salty breeze. Now, scientists also know it means pollution made the scourge worse.
In his latest book, historian Gary Mormino documents Florida during the 2000s
This week on Florida Matters, we talk with a local author about his latest book on the Sunshine State's influence during the early 21st century. Tampa Bay-based historian Gary Mormino recently released his second book on Florida history, this time covering the years from 2000 to 2010. "Dreams in the...
Floridians continue pulling plug on phone lines
Not that long ago, millions of Florida homes and businesses had landline phones. But a new state report details the continued disappearance of what was a staple of life and how demand and competition have “exploded” for wireless and internet-based technology that most Floridians now use to make calls.
Florida researchers present findings at Alzheimer's Association conference
Florida researchers are sharing findings that can help people better understand Alzheimer's disease and dementia at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego this week. There are 32 experts from the state presenting a diverse body of research at the conference, including several from the University of South Florida...
Heat.gov launches as a one-stop hub to address extreme heat
For the last 30 years, heat has been the biggest weather-related cause of death in the nation. Now, there's a tool to help the public and decision-makers try and prevent that loss of life. Heat.gov launched July 26 as "one-stop hub" for timely, science-based information on health and heat. The site was launched as an effort by The National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS), a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other domestic and international partners.
Average gas prices in Florida dip below $4 a gallon and the cheapest gas is in Fort Walton Beach
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has gone below $4 for the first time since early March. The average price Monday was $3.92 a gallon, down 16 cents from a week earlier and 68 cents from a month ago, according to the AAA auto club. It was also down 97 cents from a record high set in mid-June.
Florida lottery sales beat expectations but start to slow
Florida Lottery ticket sales were $370.3 million higher than expected during the recently completed fiscal year, even with a slowdown in play during the second half of the year, according to state economists. The lottery had a record $9.32 billion in sales in the year that ended June 30. But...
Florida board to weigh blocking treatments for transgender youths
The Florida Board of Medicine is slated Friday to consider a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to bar physicians from providing treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication to transgender youths. The state Department of Health last week filed a petition asking the board, which regulates medical...
A Florida law professor breaks down the state's battle with the federal government over Title IX
Florida's education commissioner is telling school districts not to comply with federal guidelines concerning gender and sexual orientation. WUSF's Cathy Carter recently spoke with Stetson University law professor Louis Virelli, about the state and federal showdown over the interpretation of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in education. Professor, the commissioner...
