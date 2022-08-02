A Florida law professor breaks down the state's battle with the federal government over Title IX

As the school year begins in Florida, Orange County Public Schools is countering rumors about what is restricted under Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The law, which took effect July 1, bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. Following the passage of the bill, a viral social media post mischaracterized what was prohibited under the bill. The post claimed that LGBTQ teachers were barred from having a photo of their spouse on their desk or speaking of their partners.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO