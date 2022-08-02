A Florida law professor breaks down the state's battle with the federal government over Title IX

www.wuwf.org
legal beagle
1d ago
Federal law says you can’t discriminate based on sex or sexual orientation. The administration is creating rules that go far beyond preventing discrimination. Requiring biological males to use the boys bathroom and biological females to use the girls bathroom does not amount to discrimination.
WPTV
New charter school law that expands approval powers to state -- not just school districts -- sparks concerns
They're now considered the most popular school choice for parents in Florida. Over the past five years, the number of charter schools has increased 5% across the state, with student enrollment up by more than 20%, according to Florida's Department of Education (FDOE). Now a quietly signed new state law...
WATCH: Lawyer’s advice for teachers on Florida’s LGBTQ, race theory laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Bay District’s teachers head back to the classroom, they must navigate two new laws that govern their interaction with students. Florida’s parental rights bill, known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. District officials said they […]
CBS News
South Florida abortion clinic fights state's $41,000 fine
- A South Florida abortion clinic is fighting an attempt by state regulators to impose a $41,000 fine over allegations that the clinic did not show that it provided required information to women at least 24 hours before abortions. The Hialeah clinic, A GYN Diagnostic Center, is challenging the Florida...
cltampa.com
Florida Planned Parenthood refuses to endorse Democratic gubernatorial candidate
The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC said Tuesday it will remain neutral in the Democratic gubernatorial primary between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, as abortion has become a top issue in this year’s elections. In a brief news release, the PAC did not explain its decision. The U.S. Supreme Court’s...
orlandoweekly.com
Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
As the school year begins in Florida, Orange County Public Schools is countering rumors about what is restricted under Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The law, which took effect July 1, bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. Following the passage of the bill, a viral social media post mischaracterized what was prohibited under the bill. The post claimed that LGBTQ teachers were barred from having a photo of their spouse on their desk or speaking of their partners.
floridapolitics.com
Send in the Marines: Ron DeSantis defends ex-military teachers over education majors
'I'll take the Marine every day of the week and twice on Sunday.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to “keep plowing forward” with plans to allow military veterans to teach in Florida classrooms, suggesting Wednesday that vets may be better suited to teaching than an education major. “You...
Villages Daily Sun
State tosses away complaint lobbed at Sumter Commissioner
Supporters of disgraced former Sumer County Commissioner Gary Search have failed in their attempt to discredit the woman tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace him. Commissioner Roberta Ulrich did nothing illegal or unethical in voting on a recent rezoning issue, The Florida Commission on Ethics has concluded. The agency...
Florida Attorney General Moody announces formation of nationwide anti-robocall task force
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody as announced a new Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force that will investigate scammers operating outside of the United States. The new task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. Florida serves on the executive committee of the task force...
fosterfollynews.net
Second Amended Complaint in Suit Brought by Wesley Griffin Against Washington County, Florida Dismissed with Prejudice on July 27, 2022
Circuit Judge Ana Garcia of the Florida 14th Judicial Circuit dismissed a second amended complaint in the case brought by Wesley Griffin and A&W Excavations, Inc. against Washington County, Florida, alleging violation of Florida State Statutes, with prejudice, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in response to a motion to dismiss by Washington County.
floridapolitics.com
Six-figure Her Bold Move donation heads to Nikki Fried campaign with #VoteProChoice endorsement
‘We cannot afford to elect anything less than a pro-choice champion.’. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s bid for Governor is gaining steam this week with the help of a pair of groups focused on electing progressive women who back reproductive rights. On Wednesday, Fried’s campaign announced the endorsement of #VoteProChoice,...
Florida Democrats attempt to counter DeSantis with school board endorsements
Between the two sets of dueling endorsements, there are currently seven school board races pitting candidates backed by DeSantis against those supported by Democrats.
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Uhlfelder dons ‘Grim Reaper’ gear again as Attorney General race grinds on
Uhlfelder said he'll investigate Florida Power & Light on 'Day One' if he is elected. Daniel Uhlfelder, the Walton County lawyer who gained a modicum of fame dressing as the Grim Reaper to bash Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 policies, is donning the hooded black cape and grabbing his sickle again.
Florida tells school superintendents to ignore some guidelines from federal government
ORLANDO, Fla. — State education leaders are telling school districts to ignore certain new guidelines from the federal government. The guidelines were meant to provide more clarity on sex discrimination under Title IX. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz sent a letter...
How to block robocalls as Florida joins national task force
A new task force against spammy robocalls has launched, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee buffs up her pro-law enforcement credentials in a new ad in her campaign for a congressional seat in the Tampa Bay and Central Florida region, as a poll placed her as a heavy favorite for the GOP nomination. In the St. Pete Polls survey released Tuesday, 44 percent […] The post Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
cltampa.com
Florida moves forward with proposal to block gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youths
The Florida Board of Medicine is slated Friday to consider a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to bar physicians from providing treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication to transgender youths. The state Department of Health last week filed a petition asking the board, which regulates medical...
floridapolitics.com
Pinellas GOP releases straw poll on upcoming Primaries
The straw poll was taken Sunday at a party event. Former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett is topping Anna Paulina Luna for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, according to a Pinellas County GOP straw poll conducted Sunday at a candidate showcase picnic. The local party would not release...
Florida Board Of Medicine To Weigh Blocking Treatments For Transgender Youths
The Florida Board of Medicine is slated Friday to consider a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to bar physicians from providing treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication to transgender youths. The state Department of Health last week filed a petition asking the
altoday.com
Florida offering military veterans education certification
In another effort to provide job opportunities to military veterans and address a teacher shortage, Florida is making it easier for qualified veterans to receive an education certificate and begin teaching in Florida public schools. “Florida is proud to offer qualified military veterans a longer runway to earning a professional...
More Than 460,000 Florida Primary Ballots Cast
With the Aug. 23 primary elections about three weeks away, more than 460,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast as of Monday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website. In all, 460,230 ballots had been cast, with Democrats holding a slight edge over Republicans.
