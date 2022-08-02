With #visitsmatter, Florida families oppose new rules that would reduce prison visitations

www.wuwf.org
#1Blessedchild86
2d ago
They shouldn't stop a person from visitation trying to limit if a person is locked up and they have family members visiting them every week etc this will help them to know that their family still loves them and it will keep their spirits up
Reply(1)
2
wuwf.org
South Florida abortion clinic fights state fine
A South Florida abortion clinic is fighting an attempt by state regulators to impose a $41,000 fine over allegations that the clinic did not show that it provided required information to women at least 24 hours before abortions. The Hialeah clinic, A GYN Diagnostic Center, is challenging the Florida Agency...
wogx.com
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
click orlando
Judge refuses to delay trial for Florida Oath Keeper suspects in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite a lot of arguing, a federal judge is refusing to change the trial date of a group of Oath Keepers charged in the Capitol riot, which includes two people from Central Florida. The FBI arrested Kelly Meggs of Marion County and Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville...
Florida County Passes "Tenants Bill of Rights"
Pinellas ordinance responds to rising rents and rejection of voucher tenants
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
Stimulus update: $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payments worth $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts. This payment is coming at a time when inflation in the state is surging daily.
wuwf.org
A Florida law professor breaks down the state's battle with the federal government over Title IX
Florida's education commissioner is telling school districts not to comply with federal guidelines concerning gender and sexual orientation. WUSF's Cathy Carter recently spoke with Stetson University law professor Louis Virelli, about the state and federal showdown over the interpretation of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in education. Professor, the commissioner...
Long-term care facilities suffer staffing crisis because of the pandemic
Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities struggle to find adequate staffing to operate at full capacity.
usf.edu
Nearly 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents exiting without supervision
The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his. A 2017 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that the 72-year-old man, whose name was redacted, had bruising, swelling, an infected left eye and scratches on his arms. Medical examiners also noted he appeared to be the victim of an assault, had obvious head trauma and had fallen.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
WESH
Florida school districts update student lunch payments
Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
Florida doctor found with $2 million in cash, gold bars during drug raid
A doctor was found with $2 million in cash and a suitcase filled with gold bars by detectives serving a search warrant for trafficking charges.
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Florida tells school superintendents to ignore some guidelines from federal government
ORLANDO, Fla. — State education leaders are telling school districts to ignore certain new guidelines from the federal government. The guidelines were meant to provide more clarity on sex discrimination under Title IX. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz sent a letter...
wuwf.org
A housing crisis and inflation are making it harder for theme park workers to stay in Florida
Theme park workers met in Orange County on Monday to discuss how inflation and an affordable housing crisis are making it harder for them to live and work in Florida. — UNITE HERE Local 737 (@UniteHere737) July 29, 2022. Unite Here Local 737 workers gathered at the Bear Creek Recreation...
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States
Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.
Hidden problem? Florida’s history of septic tanks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are almost 3 million septic systems across the state of Florida — 90,000 in Orange County alone. Most of the systems operate efficiently, serving as a low-cost way to handle waste. However, not all systems are maintained, and when they fail, it can...
Man accused of Burlington homicide arrested in Florida, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month. According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown. […]
