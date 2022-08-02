From Cairo Physician to Terrorist

www.voanews.com
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Slate
The Strike That Killed al-Qaida’s Ayman al-Zawahiri Is a Bigger Deal Than It Sounds Like
President Joe Biden’s surprise announcement Monday night—that a U.S. drone strike over the weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaida and co-architect of the 9/11 terrorist attack—is both more and less significant than it might seem at first glance. On the one hand, mainly because of the...
How the CIA identified and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. read more.
Ayman al-Zawahiri obituary
After nearly two decades in hiding, the Egyptian terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as head of al-Qaida, has died aged 71. He was killed by two missiles fired from a US drone at his home in central Kabul. Zawahiri provided the arguments and the systematic organisation that persuaded Bin Laden, six years his junior, to operate on an international scale, culminating in the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the US that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. However, after Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri made threats, but never repeated atrocities against the west on the scale of 9/11.
Images show Kabul house where al Qaeda chief was killed by US strike
CNN has identified what appears to be the house in Kabul, Afghanistan -- a so-called "poppy palace" surrounded by the homes of druglords and warmongers -- that was hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the early hours of Sunday morning.
How Ayman al-Zawahiri’s ‘pattern of life’ allowed the US to kill al-Qaida leader
After a decades-long hunt the simple habit of sitting out on the balcony gave the CIA an opportunity to launch ‘tailored strike’
U.S. kills al Qaeda leader Zawahiri in Kabul drone missile strike
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone missile while he stood on a balcony at his home in Kabul, U.S. officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia Welcomes Killing of Al Qaeda Leader Zawahiri -State Media
(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement of the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, the State news agency reported late on Monday quoting a foreign ministry statement. "Zawahiri is considered one of the leaders of terrorism that led the planning and execution of heinous terrorist...
Voice of America
US, Taliban Exchange Blame after Al-Zawahiri's Killing
Hours before U.S. President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike in central Kabul on July 30, the Taliban accused Washington of violating the February 2020 U.S.-Taliban deal known as the Doha Agreement. "Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences...
Voice of America
US Officials Describe Operation Against al-Qaida’s Leader
American officials announced Monday that U.S. forces had carried out a weekend airstrike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. U.S. officials say al-Zawahiri helped al-Qaida’s top leader Osama bin Laden plan the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. After the attacks, he is believed to have continued to lead al-Qaida. Al-Zawahiri avoided capture by U.S. forces for 21 years.
Voice of America
Will Al-Zawahiri's Killing Have Impact on Al-Qaida Affiliates in Syria?
Washington — The killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan will likely have little impact on the terror group’s affiliates in war-torn Syria, analysts say. Al-Zawahiri was killed over the weekend in a U.S. missile strike in Kabul in Afghanistan, U.S. President Joe...
Voice of America
Al-Qaida Succession Plan Being Put to Test
Washington — The death of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. airstrike is likely to test the terror group’s resolve and coherence – and possibly strain long-crafted succession plans – just as it was seemingly positioned to be the world’s preeminent jihadist threat. Recent...
Voice of America
Mum on Al-Zawahiri’s Killing, Taliban Claim Renewed Resolve to Fight Terror
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban on Wednesday condemned the U.S. drone strike that killed fugitive al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul over the weekend but said they still had no information about the intended target and renewed their resolve to combat terrorism. Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second deputy Taliban...
Voice of America
US Says Terror Threat Hasn’t Died With al-Qaida Leader
The U.S.-directed killing of al-Qaida’s leader in Afghanistan was a blow to the terror group’s leadership, but will it affect its offshoots in the Middle East, Africa and Asia? The White House says it's not taking its eyes off any terror threats that arise, and terrorism researchers say the U.S. needs to be vigilant and patient. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
Voice of America
Turkey’s Assassination of Kurdish Female Commander Prompts Protests in Northwest Syria
On Monday, displaced Afrin civilians from Syria’s northwestern camp of Shehba protested Turkey’s continued threats to begin a new offensive in northern Syria. For VOA, Newroz Resho filed this report narrated by Ozlem Yasak. Camera: Newroz Resho.
Voice of America
Former Al-Shabab Commander, Al-Qaida Member Named to Somali Cabinet
Somalia’s prime minister has appointed the former deputy leader of the al-Shabab militant group, Mukhtar Robow, to the cabinet as minister for endowment and religious affairs. Robow, also known as Abu Mansour, was in the Somali presidential palace Tuesday as Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre unveiled his new cabinet....
Voice of America
Reporter’s Notebook: Remembering Al-Zawahiri’s Last News Conference
In 1998, I joined a group of journalists traveling to Afghanistan’s Khost province to meet the leaders of a militant group who'd already logged a string of attacks and were announcing a new terrorism conglomerate. As we arrived, Arab fighters fired into the air to welcome their leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, and his patron-in-chief, Osama bin Laden, at their makeshift headquarters in the eastern Afghan province, not far from the Pakistan border.
