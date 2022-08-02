100 Oregon high school football players to watch this fall: Nos. 100-81

By René Ferrán

Jacob Hutchinson (Jesuit) photo by Taylor Balkom

As we start to roll out our Oregon high school football preview content this week, we’re counting down our list of 100 players we’re excited to see play in 2022. Here is Part 1 of that list.

One fact becomes clear when making a list such as this: Oregon has a lot of exciting high school football players to watch this fall! There are dozens of other players not listed in the Top 100 who easily could have made the list — after you see our 100, let us know which other players would have made your list.

Earlier:

10 storylines entering 2022 Oregon high school football season — new playoff system, coaching carousel, impact transfers, more

100. RB Konner Grant, senior, Tigard

Grant broke through as a junior, rushing for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season.

99. RB Zhaiel Smith, sophomore, Central Catholic

Smith has the potential to be one of the state’s top recruits by the time he becomes a senior.

98. WR Justice Anthony, junior, McKay

He caught an NWOC West-leading 55 passes as a sophomore, including six for touchdowns.

97. OL Sam Clements, senior, Silverton

Clements is a stalwart on the offensive line for the defending 5A state champion Foxes.

96. OL Matt Hopkins, senior, Kennedy

He and fellow 2A all-state lineman Briggs Snell will anchor the Trojans up front.

95. DB Nick Gribble, senior, Sherwood

Gribble is better known for his work on the baseball diamond, but he’ll also be a force in the Bowmen secondary.

94. OL Spencer Elliott, senior, Summit

Elliott is a two-way all-Mountain Valley selection who will be counted upon to keep the Storm’s momentum going.

93. LB Waylon Riedel, Estacada, senior

The Rangers’ two-way star was a menace on defense last season with 69 tackles (9½ for loss).

92. WR/DB Jack Lyda and QB/DB Christian Lyda, seniors, Banks

Two names in one entry here, but both Lydas will play a major role in Banks’ success as it moves down to Class 3A. Jack received 4A all-state honorable mention as a junior cornerback. His cousin, Christian, is a two-time all-Cowapa safety — and the son of Banks defensive backs coach Steve Lyda. Christian also will play quarterback this season.

91. WR Owen Bruner, senior, Kennedy

The Trojans have four first-team all-state offensive players back. Bruner might be the most explosive of the bunch.

90. C Nathan Fillinger-Palotay, senior, Sherwood

He is a two-way standout on the Bowmen lines who was a first-team all-Pacific selection last fall.

89. OL Dylan Howell, junior, Barlow

Howell was a first-team all-Mt. Hood selection as a sophomore. We can’t wait to see how he developed over the offseason.

88. WR Jeremiah Schwartz, senior, Ridgeview

Schwartz is an explosive receiver who averaged more than 24 yards per catch and caught an NWOC East-leading nine touchdowns last season.

87. QB Daschel Smith, senior, South Salem

The connection between Smith and receiver Tini Tinitali III was one of the state’s best in 2021.

86. DL Chip Allers, senior, Summit

Allers was a leader of one of the state’s stingiest defenses last fall.

85. RB Cayden Eckel, junior, Roseburg

He emerged last season to rush for almost 1,000 yards as a sophomore.

84. DL Jarrett Armstrong, senior, La Grande

The two-way first-team all-Greater Oregon lineman will be key to the Tigers’ chances of a deep playoff run.

83. WR Brady Nichols, senior, Sweet Home

One of the most explosive receivers in 4A will team up again with quarterback Heath Nichol on an up-and-coming team.

82. DB Devon Anderson, senior, North Eugene

Anderson does a little of everything for the Highlanders and will need to continue producing as they jump back to 5A.

81. QB Jacob Hutchinson, junior, Jesuit

Hutchinson will face competition during camp, but he showed promise in leading the Crusaders to the 6A semifinals last fall.

