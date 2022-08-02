One dead after boating incident near Stump Pass

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that one person died after a boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County on Monday afternoon.

According to FWC, there was one boat involved with two people when the incident occurred.

One of the occupants was an adult male who sustained injuries. Before FWC and police arrived at the scene, FWC says a Good Samaritan came to his aid and attempted life-saving efforts.

Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The second person was not injured.