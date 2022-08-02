Bridge Prank Leads to Damaged Police Car in Caroline County

www.wboc.com
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
Charles Co. Patrol Officers and Police K9 Teams Locate Fugitive and Recover Handgun
On July 30 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Livingston Road in Bryans Road, MD in reference to a person with an open arrest warrant at the location; the suspect was possibly armed with a gun and had a warrant for first-degree assault. The suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival. […]
Louisa Sheriff: Lowe’s evacuated after man barricades himself in bathroom armed with handgun
A man is in custody after allegedly barricading himself in a Louisa County Lowe's bathroom with a firearm.
Virginia State Police investigating after Orange County man dies in Madison Run Road crash
Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west along Route 639 (Madison Run Road) around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and flipped over. The crash happened around a half mile east of Cox Mill Road.
Undercover police detective shoots man while trying to make arrest in Fairfax County
Police said a man shot by a detective while officers were trying to arrest him Tuesday night should survive his injuries.
Box truck driver charged, two sent to the hospital after Chesterfield Hull Street Road crash
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Chesterfield Police said two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. The driver of the box truck has been charged with disregarding a red light.
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
Petersburg Police urges public to avoid Ferndale Avenue due to reported ‘incident’
Petersburg Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Ferndale and Elm Street at this time.
Chesterfield Police identify driver in fatal Boulders Parkway crash
The driver who was killed in a crash on Boulders Parkway on Monday has been identified by Chesterfield County police.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,543 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-42809. On July 26, 2022, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the 6200 block of Long...
Virginia State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Spotsylvania County
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a crash on Saturday night that resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver. On July 30 at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV along Route 3 (Plank Road) at Market Street. According to police, the driver of the 2003 Suzuki motorcycle, 21-year-old Domonique L. Johnson, of Fredericksburg, had been speeding west on Route 3 in the left lane.
Victim identified in fatal tanker truck crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield
The victim of a tanker truck crash on Route 288 has been identified after reportedly dying from their injuries, according to Virginia State Police.
foxbaltimore.com
Shots fired between cars on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, child injured by debris: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon. The shooting, which initially closed a section of the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for several hours, occurred where 295 and 50 split around 1:45 p.m.
Attempted robbery, deputy shot in Charles City County
There was an exchange of gunfire and a deputy was injured with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Charles City County Sheriff's office the suspect fled on foot. The investigation is still underway.
Police: 177 people arrested in Richmond during special operation, majority connected to government housing
The Richmond Police Department said officers have arrested 177 people in a special operation that was launched after two boys were gunned down outside a convenience store in November.
VIDEO: Suspects wanted in connection to deadly Woodbridge double-shooting
In their continued efforts to identify and locate two suspects in a fatal shooting, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau have released a video of the incident in Woodbridge last month.
Missing Ashland teen found safe
Ashland Police have asked for the public's assistance in finding 17-year-old Kenneth Scroggin who was reported missing on Tuesday
Inside Nova
VIDEO: Police release surveillance footage in deadly Woodbridge shooting
Police have released surveillance footage and are offering a $5,000 reward for information in a July 20 shooting in Woodbridge that left one man dead and another wounded. Police were called to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in the Georgetown Village community at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall II suffering gunshot wounds.
Chesterfield Police investigate deadly SUV crash on Boulders Parkway
Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Boulders Parkway Monday afternoon.
Thieves steal catalytic converters from Richmond Staples Mill Amtrak station
Central Virginia has seen a string of catalytic converter thefts, but the latest incidents were reported at the Amtrak Richmond Staples Mill Station in Henrico County.
