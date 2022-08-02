Author of “critical race theory” ban says Texas schools can still teach about racism

www.click2houston.com
KVUE
Texas SBOE discusses proposed changes to social studies curriculum
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) met this week to discuss proposed changes to the social studies curriculum. The proposed changes include teaching Texas history throughout elementary and middle school, rather than just in fourth and seventh grades; incorporating personal financial literacy in high school; and clarifying how to teach racism in the classroom.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Editorial: Don't Hyperfocus on Abbott v. O'Rourke
It’s midterm election season in Texas again, which means that Beto O’Rourke is once again running for office, local Republicans are once again fighting mad, and well meaning activists are again defending a mediocre Republican’s record, claiming it to be much more conservative than it actually is.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year
TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan...
Staffing issues at TX juvenile detention system causes teens to be locked up for 23 hours: Reports
The agency is so understaffed that teens reported spending up to 23 hours locked in their cells and using water bottles to go to the bathroom. Some have been placed on suicide watch.
Click2Houston.com
‘They just don’t take it anymore’: After Uvalde, Fort Bend officials discuss bullying and enhanced measures to keep students safe this school year
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As students are preparing to return to school this upcoming year, Fort Bend County has ramped up its safety and security procedures to ensure protection across area campuses. On Tuesday, state legislators, and school and county officials joined with law enforcement to outline their...
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
Click2Houston.com
Almost 600 Texas youths are trapped in a juvenile prison system on the brink of collapse
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ
Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
keranews.org
More Texas cities are considering resolutions in support of abortion rights
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Texas cities have taken action to reaffirm support for abortion rights. Last month, Austin approved a resolution decriminalizing the procedure. Cities like Dallas and San Antonio are now discussing moves of their own. As a growing number of...
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.
Beto O'Rourke says that he, "is ready to lead on ensuring Texans have world-class schools, great jobs, and the ability to see a doctor." Beto O'Rourke at El Paso, TX kick off of - Drive for TexasPhoto by Euri Giles / Author.
Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."
Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him
As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
100 days to go. Can Beto beat Abbott for Texas Gov?
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImages from WikiCommons images. In just 100 days, Texans will choose between current Texas Gov Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott holds news conference after receiving Broadband Champion Award in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Wednesday afternoon after he received the Broadband Champion Award in Greenville, according to a release. Abbott gave remarks at the event with Connect the Future Texas. The coalition says it’s committed to raising awareness and promoting solutions to ensure...
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Coalition of news organizations sues Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting
Editor’s note: Houston Public Media is not a party to this lawsuit. Houston Public Media has signed onto a letter with other news organizations, urging state lawmakers to release information and records related to the Uvalde investigation. More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit against the Texas...
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict
Those in Uvalde continue to speak out, so more kids aren't gunned down in their schools. Let's make sure Texans see this editorial: Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable message." Beto O' Rourke.
