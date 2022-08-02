Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey

www.knopnews2.com
Huskers talk at B1G Volleyball Media Days
CHICAGO (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, along with seniors Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik, represented the Huskers at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on Monday at the Big Ten Network Headquarters in Chicago. The Huskers participated in the Monday session of the two-day event from 1p.m....
Lincoln Police announce arrests for kidnapping and assault
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in regards to a kidnapping and assault investigation. On Friday, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Department that a 26-year-old man was located in their jurisdiction bound and with obvious injuries. LPD said when contacted, the victim said they were kidnapped and beaten in Lincoln, before they were moved to an unknown location in Gage County.
