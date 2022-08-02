Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in regards to a kidnapping and assault investigation. On Friday, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Department that a 26-year-old man was located in their jurisdiction bound and with obvious injuries. LPD said when contacted, the victim said they were kidnapped and beaten in Lincoln, before they were moved to an unknown location in Gage County.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO