Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'

Termination hearing for Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo is delayed again
A termination hearing to decide the fate of embattled Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been delayed due to "a scheduling conflict," the school district said Wednesday. The hearing was set to be held Thursday and has already been rescheduled once from the originally intended date of July...
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident that also killed two of Walorski's staffers, House Republican leaders announced Wednesday. The news came as a major shock on Capitol Hill and immediately sparked an outpouring of grief and remembrances from lawmakers and aides who paid tribute to the lives and careers of the congresswoman and the two staffers.
First on CNN: Texas DPS trooper arrived on scene of Uvalde school shooting earlier than previously known, body cam shows
Body camera footage released by the city of Uvalde last month shows a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was on the scene outside Robb Elementary School just 2 minutes and 28 seconds after the gunman entered, a timeline earlier than previously known. The department had only disclosed, in timelines...
As California's McKinney Fire rages, evacuated residents grapple with losses and an uncertain future
As firefighters battle the raging wildfire scorching a Northern California forest and swallowing homes in its path, some residents forced to flee are left to grapple with the losses and an uncertain future. Klamath River resident Kayla Dailey, pregnant with her third child, spent her due date not prepping for...
Wisconsin river tubing stabbing suspect charged with homicide, claims self-defense
The suspect accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death and injuring four others while they were tubing in a Wisconsin river Saturday appeared in criminal court Monday, charged with intentional homicide. Nicolae Miu, 52, has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree...
