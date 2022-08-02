Cooling stations return to Cumberland County as heat index hits triple digits

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The air conditioning units stopped working Tuesday morning at Cumberland County’s Department of Public Health, prompting its closure at 11 a.m. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department located at 1235 Ramsey Street remains closed and there is no update to the timeline of when its operations will continue, according to county officials. While there’s no clear time of reopening, it appears the department is expecting to be closed all day on Wednesday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO