Cooling stations return to Cumberland County as heat index hits triple digits

3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
Cumberland County Health Department closes for air conditioning repairs, patients being rescheduled
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The air conditioning units stopped working Tuesday morning at Cumberland County’s Department of Public Health, prompting its closure at 11 a.m. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department located at 1235 Ramsey Street remains closed and there is no update to the timeline of when its operations will continue, according to county officials. While there’s no clear time of reopening, it appears the department is expecting to be closed all day on Wednesday.
Crews in Lumberton battle flames, extreme heat in fire at vacant Village Station Restaurant building
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four fire departments battled a fire early Monday evening that destroyed the vacant Village Station Restaurant building in Lumberton, fire officials said. In addition to the flames, crews from the Lumberton, Northwood, Raft Swamp and Saddletree fire departments battled 90-degree temperatures that pushed the heat index to nearly 108 degrees, Lumberton […]
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Wake County cancels most schools on Election Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County School Board approved a measure to close most Wake County Public Schools on Election Day for years to come following a meeting Tuesday night. Tuesday’s vote did not include multi-track year-round schools, but the board said it will revisit that decision come...
Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic
Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic. After receiving millions of dollars in state funding to address the opioid crisis, a nonprofit organization in Robeson County is hitting a roadblock. County commissioners blocked a rezoning petition to convert a nursing home into a drug rehabilitation facility. Reporter: Ali...
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
Did North Carolina pilot fall or jump before emergency landing?
A lot of questions still linger after a plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, and later the body of a copilot, 23-year-old Charles Crooks, was found in a nearby neighborhood.
One of Marlboro County's oldest companies closing after 60+ years
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohawk Flooring’s Oak River Mills is closing its plant in the Blenheim area of Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn. Oak River has been in the county for more than 60 years. “The news of Oak River’s closing was unexpected,...
'Good, bad and ugly:' New plan for the historic Market House in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Monday night, Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to re-purpose the Market House. The Market House has been part of Fayetteville for almost 200 years. During that time, it's served many purposes: A market place, a town hall, a landmark and the logo for the city. In...
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville
Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
Scotland County among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
North Carolina troopers trying to solve 2 deadly hit-and-run cases in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities are looking for answers after two deadly hit-and-run incidents involving pedestrians in Robeson County, including one that happened more than a year ago. Lennon Junior Coe of Lumber Bridge was hit and killed on July 27 on Carolina Church Road, while Carolyn Locklear of Red Springs died […]
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
500 volunteers develop new plan for Market House in Fayetteville
500 volunteers develop new plan for Market House in Fayetteville. A diverse group about 500 people from across the city spent countless volunteer hours coming up with the plan, which includes artwork in and outside the building. It also includes a change to the plague that acknowledges enslaved people were sold here.
1 shot outside of Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
NC State issues alert after gas station robbed near campus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina State University issued an alert following an armed robbery near campus. Campus police said this happened before 4 a.m. at a gas station near Gorman and Hillsborough Street. The suspect showed a gun during the robbery, campus police said in the alert. The alert said...
Lake Upchurch resident restores lighthouse to honor friendship
Elbert “Rex” Lucas loves to solve problems with his hands. The 76-year-old Fayetteville native worked as a heavy equipment maintenance operator for the Army. After his military service, he worked as an industrial maintenance worker for DuPont Teijin Films, where he retired after 37 years. While working for...
Pedestrian killed by car in Fayetteville identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Fayetteville has been identified by police as 52-year-old David Lamont Mills. The driver of the vehicle has also been identified as Sharn Furseth, 65. Furseth was not injured in the crash and...
