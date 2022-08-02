Scorching Austin Riley, Braves to host hot Phillies

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment after dealing for INF Ehire Adrianza
The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment on Monday after acquiring infielder Ehire Adrianza in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Adrianza, 32, was hitting .179 with seven RBIs in 94 plate appearances over 31 games this season. The Nationals acquired outfielder Trey Harris in exchange for Adrianza, who played last season for the Braves and led major league baseball with 16 pinch hits.
Grading the Phillies' MLB Trade Deadline Moves
Inside the Phillies grades the transactions made by the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
Phillies gets major injury Bryce Harper update for playoff push
Five weeks removed from suffering a broken thumb in the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres and almost a month to the day after undergoing a successful surgery to insert three pins into the break to help it’s healing, Bryce Harper has successfully undergone a second procedure on the way to a hopeful return before the playoffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Report: Phillies Linked to A's Laureano
The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked via trade to a variety of centerfielders, but the top market choice is Ramón Laureano.
Yardbarker
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Austin Riley agrees to massive 10-year, $212 million extension with Braves
Atlanta Braves star third baseman Austin Riley has been one of the better players in the league this season. Now he’s paid like it. On Monday, the Braves announced that they signed Riley to a massive, 10-year, $212 million contract extension. The team posted the news of the move on their Twitter account. The Atlanta […] The post Austin Riley agrees to massive 10-year, $212 million extension with Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Phillies Make Multiple Minor League Promotions
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Ben Brown, alongside some other intriguing prospects.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
ESPN
Tampa Bay Rays acquire lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Los Angeles Dodgers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Germán Tapia. The Rays said Monday that Cleavinger, who spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors with the Dodgers and Philadelphia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
NBC Sports
Ex-Phillie’s wild South Jersey home listed at $2.5 million
Sometimes fabulous athlete homes can underwhelm, nothing more than a bunch of bathrooms and a fancy kitchen. That’s not the case for former Phillies outfielder Gregg Jefferies, whose former outlandish South Jersey home is back on the market at a cool $2.495 million asking price, the Philadelphia Business Journal noted over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
MLB odds: Phillies vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
Two teams in the thick of the NL playoff race will meet face-to-face on the diamond as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves down in the deep south. Kick up your feet and relax by joining us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Braves prediction and pick will be made.
Yardbarker
Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers: 'Good luck'
Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
FOX Sports
Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves
Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8...
Comments / 0