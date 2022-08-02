Viral Video of Four Men Rescuing Beached Shark in Ocean City

www.wboc.com
Alex Lurwick
1d ago
They didn’t rescue the shark. They were fishing for it. Caught it. Then likely killed it by beaching it to remove the hook…..
capemayvibe.com
Breaking News! Mako shark spotted!!! An Atlantic shortfin mako shark being tracked via the folks at Wildlife Computers has show…
An Atlantic shortfin mako shark being tracked via the folks at Wildlife Computers has shown up on the radar in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument! The Monument provides prime feeding ground for more than 10 species of sharks, as well as seabirds and other wildlife. More at https://www.fws.gov/national-monument/northeast-canyons-and-seamounts-marine.
WBOC
Car Slams into Seaford Business
A car ran into Butler's Sewing Center damaging the building in Seaford. The business has been open for 50 years. The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for DUI and remains in hospital.
iheart.com
Former Cuomo Adviser Killed After Being Kicked Out Of Lyft On Highway
Sidney Wolf, an ex-adviser to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was killed last month after being kicked out of a Lyft ride in the middle of a Delaware highway, FOX 5 NY reports. A fatal crash was reported by Delaware State Police on Coastal Highway near Anchors Way in...
Illegal fireworks cause $10,000 in damage in Eastern Shore community
Multiple homes were damaged by illegal fireworks Monday night in Cambridge, Dorchester County, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel
HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
Cape Gazette
Motorcyclist injured in Oak Orchard crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to Christiana Hospital following an Aug. 2 crash on River Road in Oak Orchard. Emergency responders from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. Additional assistance was provided by Delaware State Police, Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics. The crash...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WBOC
Ocean City Fire Department Hosting Firefighter Challenge Aug. 5-7
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department is welcoming firefighters and community members to come together for a firefighter challenge at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Aug. 5-7. Relay teams comprising of the general public, fire departments, companies, non-profits, and more will tackle a modified firefighter skills-based course where they perform the Five Essential Functions™ of America's fire service.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Investigation launched after unknown man found dead in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Lincoln. According to police, the department's homicide unit began investigating on Sunday morning. Officials say troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road near North Union Church Road for a report of a...
WBOC
Ocean City Police Utilize Network of Cameras
The network of cameras is called "City Watch." Its goal is to keep the community safe as it did after a strong-armed robbery on the boardwalk.
WMDT.com
Pair arrested following discovery of large amount of fentanyl
QUANTICO, Md. – Two suspects are behind bars following a drug bust late last week. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted a recent investigation into a subject, identified as 24-year-old Treyvon Walston, distributing controlled dangerous substances, to include fentanyl, in Wicomico County. A search and seizure warrant was obtained and executed on Thursday at Walston’s residence in the 25000 block of Nanticoke Road. Walston, 21-year-old Arrin Spence, and a small baby were inside the residence at the time of the warrant.
WBOC
Ocean City Police Department Participating in National Night Out
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is inviting the public to join the department and other first responders on Tuesday night, Aug. 2, for National Night Out. The event will be celebrated at Northside Park on their West Lagoon Field. This will be the department's first year...
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Charged with Weapons & Traffic Violations after Dewey Beach Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Milford man. Police contacted the driver, 24 year old Dontwain Cornish, on Coastal Highway in the area of King Charles Avenue, and saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. Cornish also admitted to having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Police recovered a fully loaded SAR 9mm handgun and another fully loaded magazine.
State Trooper Dragged by Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle
DOVER, DE – A police officer responding to a stolen vehicle complaint in Dover was...
WMDT.com
Movie goers share memories, ahead of OC’s Sun and Surf Cinema closing its doors September 5
OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you’ve visited Ocean City’s Sun and Surf Cinema, you may have made lasting memories, whether that be snacking on the buttery movie theater popcorn, or catching the latest popular film. “We’ve had a place in Ocean City since 1986 so we’ve been coming here...
WBOC
Wicomico County Law Enforcement Tackle Fentanyl Trafficking
SALISBURY, Md. - According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone. Last week, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office seized 96 grams of it. That is enough to have the potential to kill half the population of Wicomico County. Sheriff Mike Lewis says this is...
WBOC
Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
You'll Love These Chinese Restaurants in Wicomico County, MD
If you love Chinese food, you'll be pleased to know that Wicomico County has countless restaurants with your favorite dishes available for dine-in, carry-out, or buffet-style. Whether you're craving a light, healthy sushi plate paired with a bowl of miso soup or a filling, satisfying heap of noodles and a side of gyoza, there's something for everyone to enjoy at these Chinese restaurants in Wicomico County, MD.
