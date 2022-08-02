Northview excited for 2022

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Knights hit the turf Monday for practice #1. Head coach Mark Raetz begins his 10th season in Brazil.

“I love it out here. This is where I want to be and I’ve been fortunate to have good coaches and great players come through here year after year,” says Raetz.

“It’s really a reflection of our community. We have a blue collar, tough community that cares about football and our school cares about it and it’s showing through our players. They play hard.”

“He puts more work in than any football player right now. He stays up and watches more film than any of us,” says Gabe Stockrahm.

“Always has a beautiful packet before we even play someone. We are always ready to play. I’ve never played someone and been like I don’t know what I’m doing so it’s always great working with him.”

