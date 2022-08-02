Read on www.wusa9.com
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Police Chief Kevin Davis speaks to 7News after announcing a staffing emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis spoke to 7News for the first time after internally announcing FCPD’s staffing emergency. "We have 138 actual vacancies,” Davis told 7News. “We have 51 young people in our academy, eventually going to come into the...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor...
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police: 3 people stabbed in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday night. According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the stabbing happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. While details regarding the victims are scarce, police have confirmed all...
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Upper Marlboro McDonald’s
Upper Marlboro, MD – Police are seeking additional victims involved in an armed robbery at...
Retired lieutenant charged in shooting of Anacostia Library special police officer
WASHINGTON — A retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lieutenant has been charged in the shooting death of a special police officer at the Anacostia library on Thursday after witnesses told investigators a gun when off while he was "joking" with a class after a training session. The former officer...
Body camera footage released following Northwest DC shooting involving police officer
WASHINGTON — After a DC Police officer shot and killed a man over the weekend, authorities released the body-worn camera footage of the incident. The shooting happened before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that two dark-colored vehicles were headed northbound on Georgia Avenue Northwest when they opened fire on a group of people who were walking on Longfellow Street Northwest.
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
wfxrtv.com
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Maryland fights for death to be reclassified decades later
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that’s what really happened. Keith’s sister, Sherri Warren, says she wants his death to...
'You don't have closure' | Family members of homicide victims want answers as unsolved homicides increase
WASHINGTON — On a warm summer afternoon in Annandale inside a cemetery known as “Pleasant Valley,” Jolita Marshall visits her granddaughter, Ranel Marshall. “I miss the phone calls," Jolita Marshall said. "I miss the things we do together. There's nothing in this world that can ever replace her.”
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library. MPD said the retired lieutenant was conducting training at the library, located at 1800 Good Hope Rd. SE. At the end of the training, […]
Time running out to try Catherine Hoggle for the disappearance, suspected murder of her 2 kids
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Montgomery County’s State’s Attorney told a judge Thursday he wants to put a mom accused of killing her own kids more than seven years ago on the witness stand so the judge can determine for himself if she is competent to stand trial.
Maryland mom accused of murdering her children due in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two children is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Catherine Hoggle faces murder charges in the disappearance of her two kids back in 2014, however she has never been found competent to stand trial. Now, it's possible those murder charges could be dropped.
2 charged after man shot by Fairfax County undercover officer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County shot and wounded a man while attempting to arrest him Tuesday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive around 11:30 p.m. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis provided details about the preliminary investigation into...
'He had intent to kill' | Sister of man killed by DC Police criticizes the actions of the officer that fatally shot her brother
WASHINGTON — Serena Hargraves is demanding answers after the release of the footage captured by body camera worn by the D.C. police officer that killed her brother Kevin Hargraves-Shird. "That officer pointed his gun out way before he got to the scene, he had his gun in his hand,...
Suspects arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald’s drive-thru in Loudoun County
Deputies of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a cash drawer from a McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling.
Police: SPO shot, killed at Anacostia Library during training exercise
WASHINGTON — A special police officer (SPO) was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the library on Good Hope Road. In a press conference Thursday...
